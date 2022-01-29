NB vs CTB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash T20, Final

The Northern Brave (NB) will lock horns with Canterbury Kings (CTB) in the Super Smash T20 final at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.

The Northern Brave finished the group stage in first place, winning eight out of their 10 Super Smash T20 matches. They defeated the Wellington Firebirds by two wickets in their previous game. Canterbury Kings, on the other hand, finished just below their opponents, winning seven out of their 10 matches. They got a ticket to the grand final by defeating Wellington Firebirds in the Eliminator.

NB vs CTB Probable Playing 11 Today

NB XI

Katene Clarke, Tim Seifert (WK), Jeet Raval (C), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Henry Cooper, Anurag Verma, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Joe Walker, Trent Boult.

CTB XI

Chad Bowes, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (C), Cam Fletcher (WK), Henry Shipley, Matt Henry, Todd Astle, Mitch Hay, Ed Nuttall.

Match Details

NB vs CTB, Super Smash T20 , Final

Date and Time: 29th January 2022, 11:20 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Pitch Report

The track at Seddon Park is a batting paradise and we can expect a run-fest on Saturday. Although the pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball, the batters are expected to dominate proceedings. The average first-innings score at the venue is 179 runs.

Today’s NB vs CTB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tim Seifert: Seifert is the Brave's top-scorer with 234 runs in nine matches. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team on Saturday.

Batters

Chad Bowes: Bowes has impressed everyone with his amazing striking ability this season. He has scored 314 runs in 11 Super Smash T20 matches at a strike rate of 142.08.

Jeet Raval: The Northern Brave skipper is a reliable batter who has been in decent touch, scoring 175 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 117.44.

All-rounders

Daryl Mitchell: Mitchell is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win matches for his side. He has scored 140 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 148.93. Mitchell has also picked up a wicket.

Mitchell Santner: Santner can contribute with both the bat and ball. He has scored 66 runs while scalping seven wickets in four Super Smash T20 matches.

Bowlers

Trent Boult: Boult has been in red-hot form in the Super Smash T20, scalping six wickets in four matches.

Matt Henry: Henry will lead the Kings' attack on Saturday. He has picked up 14 wickets in nine matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in NB vs CTB Dream11 prediction team

Henry Shipley (CTB) - 723 points

Matt Henry (CTB) - 554 points

Chad Bowes (CTB) - 534 points

Anurag Verma (NB) - 515 points

Tim Seifert (NB) - 399 points

Important Stats for NB vs CTB Dream11 prediction team

Henry Shipley: 140 runs and 16 wickets in 10 matches; SR - 140.00 and ER - 7.22

Matt Henry: 14 wickets in 9 matches; ER - 8.13

Chad Bowes: 314 runs in 11 matches; SR - 142.08

Anurag Verma: 54 runs and 14 wickets in 9 matches; SR - 80.59 and ER - 7.42

Tim Seifert: 234 runs in 10 matches; SR - 123.80

NB vs CTB Dream11 Prediction Today (Super Smash T20)

NB vs CTB Dream11 Prediction - Super Smash T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Latham, Tim Seifert, Chad Bowes, Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Matt Henry.

Captain: Daryl Mitchell. Vice-captain: Tim Seifert.

NB vs CTB Dream11 Prediction - Super Smash T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Latham, Chad Bowes, Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Joe Walker.

Captain: Daryl Mitchell. Vice-captain: Mitchell Santner.

Edited by Samya Majumdar