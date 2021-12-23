NB vs CTB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2021-22, Match 11

The Northern Brave (NB) will take on Canterbury Kings (CTB) in the 11th match of the Super Smash 2021-22 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Thursday.

The Northern Brave are in the midst of a good run of form, having won their last two matches. With 10 points, they are now second in the Super Smash 2021-22 table. Canterbury Kings have also chalked up successive wings against Wellington and Central Stags and are third in the standings with eight points to their name.

NB vs CTB Probable Playing 11 Today

NB XI

Katene Clarke, Tim Seifert (wk), Jeet Raval (c), Joe Carter, Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Cooper, Anurag Verma, Ish Sodhi, Zak Gibson, Frederick Walker, Matthew Fisher

CTB XI

Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Matt Hay, Henry Shipley, Matt Henry, Todd Astle, Blake Coburn, Ed Nuttall

Match Details

NB vs CTB, Super Smash 2021-22, Match 11

Date and Time: 23rd December, 2021, 11:10 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Pitch Report

The surface at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui is flat, thus helping the batters' cause. Bowlers, meanwhile, will have to toil hard to pick up wickets and keep the runflow in check on this ground. As the wicket might slow down as the game progresses, both teams will look to bat first.

Today’s NB vs CTB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tim Seifert returned to form with a responsible 38-run knock off 42 deliveries, helping his side win a low-scoring encounter against the Auckland Aces.

Batters

Joe Carter is an important batter for the Northern Braves, having amassed 97 runs in the tournament so far.

Chad Bowes was wonderful against Wellington in the last game, scoring 62 off 41 deliveries, including seven fours and a six.

All-rounder

Cole McConchie is a proven match-winner who has scored 102 runs at a strike rate of 134.21 and picked up a wicket in the tournament so far. He will be a wise multiplier choice for your NB vs CTB Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowlers

Matt Henry has been on fire, picking up six wickets in his last two outings. He is expected to add to his tally today.

Ed Nuttall has also been incredibly consistent with the ball, scalping seven wickets in three games.

Top 5 best players to pick in NB vs CTB Dream11 prediction team

Matt Henry (CTB) – 249 points

Ed Nuttall (CTB) – 232 points

Anurag Verma (NB) – 214 points

Cole McConchie (CTB) – 168 points

Joe Carter (NB) – 162 points

Important stats for NB vs CTB Dream11 prediction team

Matt Henry: 7 wickets

Ed Nuttall: 7 wickets

Cole McConchie: 102 runs and 1 wicket

Katene Clarke: 90 runs

Chad Bowes: 76 runs

NB vs CTB Dream11 Prediction Today (Super Smash 2021-22)

NB vs CTB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tim Seifert, Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Chad Bowes, Cole McConchie, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Ed Nuttall, Anurag Verma, Ish Sodhi

Captain: Cole McConchie. Vice-captain: Matt Henry.

NB vs CTB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Seifert, Cam Fletcher, Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Chad Bowes, Cole McConchie, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Ed Nuttall, Ish Sodhi

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Ed Nuttall. Vice-captain: Katene Clarke.

Edited by Samya Majumdar