NB vs OV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash T20, Match 3

The Northern Brave (NB) and Otago Volts (OV) will lock horns in the third match of the Super Smash T20 at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Friday.

The Northern Brave will be eager to start their Super Smash T20 campaign on a winning note today. The Otago Volts, on the other hand, lost to Central Stags by five wickets in their last outing. They are currently fifth in the points table.

NB vs OV Probable Playing 11 Today

NB XI

Jeet Raval (C), Joe Carter, Peter Bocock (WK), Freddy Walker, Katene Clarke, Colin de Grandhomme, Joe Walker, Brett Randell, Anurag Verma, Scott Kuggeleijn, Matthew Fisher.

OV XI

Hamish Rutherford (C), Nick Kelly, Max Chu (WK), Jacob Duffy, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rippon, Dale Phillips, Matthew Bacon, Neil Broom, Jake Gibson, Josh Finnie.

Match Details

NB vs OV, Match 3, Super Smash T20

Date and Time: 3rd December 2021, 11:10 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Seddon Park has favored the bowlers in the last couple of matches, with the batters having struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track. Chasing should be the preferred option as the last three matches played here have been won by the teams batting second. The average first-innings score in the last two Super Smash T20 matches played at the venue is 140 runs.

Today’s NB vs OV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Peter Bocock: Bocock is a hard-hitting batter who can score quick-fire runs and also contribute some crucial points from behind the stumps.

Batters

Hamish Rutherford: Rutherford was in great touch with the bat in the last match, scoring 82 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 174.46. He is a quality batter who could play another big knock on Friday.

Jeet Raval: The Northern Brave skipper is a quality batter who can consistently score runs for his side.

All-rounders

Colin de Grandhomme: Grandhomme is a top-quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side. He can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in today's Super Smash T20 fixture.

Anaru Kitchen: Kitchen impressed everyone with his all-round performance in the last match. He scored 25 runs at a strike rate of close to 180 and also picked up a wicket as well. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Scott Kuggeleijn: Kuggeleijn was in brilliant form with both the bat and ball last season, scoring 110 runs at a strike rate of close to 140 and also picking up 12 wickets in 10 outings.

Jacob Duffy: Duffy was in decent form with the ball in the last match against Central Stags, picking up a wicket at an economy rate of 8.00. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in NB vs OV Dream11 prediction team

Hamish Rutherford (OV) - 118 points

Anaru Kitchen (OV) - 66 points

Matthew Bacon (OV) - 56 points

Neil Broom (OV) - 49 points

Nick Kelly (OV) - 38 points

Important Stats for NB vs OV Dream11 prediction team

Hamish Rutherford: 82 runs in 1 match; SR - 174.46

Anaru Kitchen: 25 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 178.57 and ER - 8.25

Matthew Bacon: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 6.75

Neil Broom: 30 runs in 1 match; SR - 115.38

Nick Kelly: 24 runs in 1 match; SR - 120.00

NB vs OV Dream11 Prediction Today (Super Smash T20)

NB vs OV Dream11 Prediction - Super Smash T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Bocock, Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke, Michael Rippon, Colin de Grandhomme, Anaru Kitchen, Jacob Duffy, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma.

Captain: Colin de Grandhomme. Vice-captain: Hamish Rutherford.

NB vs OV Dream11 Prediction - Super Smash T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Bocock, Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Nick Kelly, Colin de Grandhomme, Anaru Kitchen, Josh Finnie, Jacob Duffy, Scott Kuggeleijn, Matthew Fisher.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Colin de Grandhomme. Vice-captain: Neil Broom.

Edited by Samya Majumdar