NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Match 16

Northern Braves Women will be up against Auckland Hearts Women in the 16th Match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2021-22 on Saturday, 18th December at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Northern Braves Women have so far failed to impress. They find themselves fifth in the points table having lost two of their three games, with the other one being abandoned due to rain. Northern Braves suffered a 86-run defeat in their previous game against Central Hinds and will now aim to grab their maiden win of the season.

Auckland Hearts Women, on the other hand, are yet to play a game this season. They have some talented and experienced players in their squad and will be eager to get on the field and showcase their skills.

NB-W vs AH-W Probable Playing 11 Today

Northern Braves Women

Kate Anderson (C), Holly Topp (WK), Nensi Patel, Sam Barriball, Makayla Templeton, Lucy Boucher, Charlotte Sarsfield, Mereana Hyde, Kayley Knight, Emma Baker, Georgina Harris

Auckland Hearts Women

Anna Peterson, Lauren Downs (C), Bella Armstrong, Katie Perkins, Isabella Gaze (WK), Molly Penfold, Holly Huddleston, Jesse Prasad, Skye Bowden, Fran Jonas, Arlene Kelly

Match Details

Match: Northern Braves Women vs Auckland Hearts Women

Date and Time: 18th December, 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Pitch Report

The surface at Seddon Park is generally a balanced one. There might be some movement and bounce in the initial stages and pacers will try to make full use of it. However, the batters would like to capitalize on the shorter boundaries and try to play their shots once the pitch wears off.

Today’s NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Holly Topp: Topp, who will don the gloves for the Braves Women, is a handy wicketkeeper batter. She can play crucial knocks as well as contribute behind the stumps.

Batters

Kate Anderson: Kate has been the top performer for the Braves this season. She has performed admirably with the bat as well as chipped in with a few wickets.

Lauren Down: Hearts’ skipper Lauren will play a key role for her side in today’s game. She is a consistent performer and a top pick for today’s Dream11 team.

All-rounders

Lucy Boucher: Lucy is a hard-hitting batting all-rounder who can also contribute with the ball. She could prove to be effective in this match.

Anna Peterson: Anna is an experienced all-rounder. She is reliable with the bat in hand and is also capable of picking up vital wickets.

Bowlers

Kayley Knight: Kayley Knight has had a decent tournament so far, grabbing five wickets in three innings.

Arlene Kelly: Kelly is another must-pick from the bowling department. She can make breakthroughs at regular intervals and contain the batters with her variations as well.

Top 5 best players to pick in NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 prediction team

Kate Anderson: 188 points

Kayley Knight: 183 points

Charlotte Sarsfield: 136 points

Lucy Boucher: 134 points

Sam Barriball: 121 points

Important stats for NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 prediction team

Kate Anderson: 2 innings, 80 runs, 2 wickets

Kayley Knight: 3 innings, 5 wickets

Charlotte Sarsfield: 3 innings, 25 runs, 2 wickets

Lucy Boucher: 3 innings, 27 runs, 3 wickets

Sam Barriball: 2 innings, 71 runs

NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction Today

NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Holly Topp, Kate Anderson, Lauren Down, Lucy Boucher, Anna Peterson, Kayley Knight, Arlene Kelly, Sam Barriball, Charlotte Sarsfield, Holly Huddlestone, Bella Armstrong

Captain: Kate Anderson Vice-Captain: Anna Peterson

NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Holly Topp, Kate Anderson, Lauren Down, Lucy Boucher, Anna Peterson, Kayley Knight, Arlene Kelly, Isabella Gaze, Meddy Hyde, Nensi Patel, Georgina Harris

Captain: Lucy Boucher Vice Captain: Kayley Knight

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee