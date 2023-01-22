NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 21

Northern Brave Women (NB-W) will take on Auckland Hearts Women (AH-W) in match 21 of the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, January 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Northern Brave Women have won one of their last six matches. Auckland Hearts Women, on the other hand, have won three of their last seven matches.

Northern Brave Women will try their best to win the match, but Auckland Hearts Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

NB-W vs AH-W Match Details

Match 21 of the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 will be played on January 22 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The game is set to take place at 10.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NB-W vs AH-W, Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 21

Date and Time: January 22, 2023, 10.00 am IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Pitch Report

The Bay Oval at Mount Maunganui has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

The last match played on this pitch was between Northern Brave Women and Canterbury Magicians Women, where a total of 278 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

NB-W vs AH-W Form Guide

NB-W - Won 1 of their last 6 matches

AH-W - Won 3 of their last 7 matches

NB-W vs AH-W Probable Playing XI

NB-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Carol Agafili, Sam Barriball, Eimear Richardson (c), Eve Wolland, Marina Lamplough, Nensi Patel, Holly Topp, Shriya Naidu, Marama Downes, and Emma Baker.

AH-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Saachi Shahri, Anna Browning, Lauren Down ©, Arlene Kelly, Elizabeth Buchanan (wk), Bella Armstrong, Skye Bowden, Katie Perkins, Molly Penfold, Amie Hucker, and Fran Jonas.

NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

B Bezuidenhout

B Bezuidenhout, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. S Carnachan is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

L Down

L Down and K Perkins are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Shahri is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

N Patel

B Armstrong and N Patel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. H Huddleston is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

A Helly

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Helly and M Lamplough. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Hucker is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NB-W vs AH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

N Patel

N Patel is one of the best players in the Northern Brave Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has earned 311 points in the last five matches.

B Armstrong

B Armstrong is one of the best picks in the Auckland Heart Women's squad as she will bowl in the death overs and bat in the top order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has earned 293 points in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for NB-W vs AH-W, Match 21

N Patel

M Lamplough

A Kelly

H Huddleston

B Armstrong

Northern Brave Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Northern Brave Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: B Bezuidenhout

Batters: S Shahri, L Down

All-rounders: N Patel, B Armstrong, H Huddleston

Bowlers: A Hucker, P Graham, M Lamplough, A Kelly, M Penfold

Northern Brave Women vs Auckland Hearts Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: B Bezuidenhout

Batters: S Shahri, S Barriball

All-rounders: N Patel, B Armstrong, H Huddleston, E Richardson

Bowlers: A Hucker, P Graham, M Lamplough, A Kelly

Poll : 0 votes