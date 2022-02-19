NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Match 31

Northern Braves Women (NB-W) will take on Auckland Hearts Women (AH-W) in the 31st match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, 2021-22, on Saturday, February 19. The game will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Northern Braves are fourth in the points table with three wins and two losses in eight games. They beat Canterbury Magicians by seven wickets in their previous game. Meanwhile, Auckland Hearts are already out of final contention. They are coming off a 92-run over Canterbury Magicians in their last outing.

NB-W vs AH-W Probable Playing XIs

Northern Braves Women

Eimear Richardson (c), Caitlin Gurrey, Charlotte Sarsfield, Kayley Knight, Lauren Heaps, Makayla Templeton, Sam Barriball, Holly Topp (wk), Lucy Boucher, Nensi Patel, Shriya Naidu.

Auckland Hearts Women

Saachi Shahri, Arlene Kelly, Katie Perkins (c), Bella Armstrong, Izzy Gaze (wk), Jesse Prasad, Molly Penfold, Amie Hucker, Bree Illing, Jane Barnett, Emma Irwin.

Match Details

Match: Northern Braves Women vs Auckland Hearts Women, Match 31.

Date and Time: Saturday, February 19; 3:00 AM IST.

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Seddon Park is ideal for pacers. There should be a decent amount of movement on offer for the fast bowlers. A total of 250 could prove to be a challenging one.

Today's NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Holly Topp: Topp has done exceptional work behind the stumps. She has effected nine dismissals this season, and has also scored valuable runs.

Batters

Kate Anderson: Anderson is a top captaincy choice for this game. She has scored 232 runs at a strike rate of over 100 this tournament, and has also taken three wickets.

Katie Perkins: Perkins has been in fine touch with the bat in the tournament. She has managed 169 runs so far at a strike rate of around 85.

All-rounders

Nensi Patel: Patel has performed brilliantly with both bat and ball. She has scored 199 runs, and has also taken 11 wickets in the tournament.

Jesse Prasad: She is a great bowling all-rounder. She has scored 101 runs, and has picked up four wickets at an economy of 4.70 in the tournament.

Bowlers

Charlotte Sarsfield: Sarsfield has been pretty consistent with the ball in the competition. She has picked up four wickets in as many innings at an economy rate of less than 6.

Molly Penfold: Penfold has been a reliable contributor with the ball. She has taken five wickets in as many games this season.

Five best players to pick in NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 prediction team

Nensi Patel: 604 points

Kate Anderson: 388 points

Lucy Boucher: 275 points

Katie Perkins: 274 points

Jesse Prasad: 257 points

Key stats for NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 prediction team

Nensi Patel: Six innings, 199 runs, 11 wickets

Kate Anderson: Five innings, 232 runs, three wickets

Lucy Boucher: Eight matches, six wickets

Katie Perkins: Five innings, 169 runs

Jesse Prasad: Five innings, 101 runs, four wickets.

NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Prediction

NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Holly Topp, Kate Anderson, Katie Perkins, Nensi Patel, Jesse Prasad, Charlotte Sarsfield, Molly Penfold, Caitlin Gurrey, Saachi Shahri, Lucy Boucher, Bree Illing.

Captain: Nensi Patel. Vice-Captain: Katie Perkins.

NB-W vs AH-W Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Holly Topp, Kate Anderson, Katie Perkins, Nensi Patel, Jesse Prasad, Charlotte Sarsfield, Molly Penfold, Arlene Kelly, Makayla Templeton, Bella Armstrong, Amie Hucker.

Captain: Jesse Prasad. Vice-Captain: Kate Anderson.

