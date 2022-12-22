NB-W vs CB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women’s Super Smash 2022-23, Match 1

Northern Brave Women (NB-W) will take on Canterbury Magicians (CB-W) in the opening match of the Women’s Super Smash 2022-23 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday, December 22. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NB-W vs CB-W Dream11 prediction.

Neither the Northern Brave Women nor Canterbury Magicians had a great run last season as they failed to qualify for the knockouts. Northern Brave Women finished last, winning just one out of their 10 encounters. The Canterbury Magicians, on the other hand, finished fourth with a win-loss record of 4-6.

NB-W vs CB-W Match Details, Women’s Super Smash 2022-23

The first match of the Women’s Super Smash 2022-23 between Northern Brave Women and Canterbury Magicians will be played on December 23 at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NB-W vs CB-W, Match 1, Women’s Super Smash 2022-23

Date & Time: December 23rd 2022, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

NB-W vs CB-W Pitch Report

The track at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui has usually been a good one to bat on. But there could be some movement available for the pacers early on. A score of around 145-150 could be par at the venue.

NB-W vs CB-W Probable Playing 11 today

Northern Brave Women team/injury news

Northern Brave Women have named a 12-member squad for the fixture. Amanda-Jade Wellington and Phoebe Graham could make their debuts for the team.

Northern Brave Women Probable Playing XI: Caitlin Gurrey, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Sam Curtis, Nensi Patel, Eimear Richardson (c), Tash Wakelin, Lucy Boucher, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Phoebe Graham, Holly Topp (wk), Shriya Naidu.

Canterbury Magicians team/injury news

Canterbury have also named a 12-woman squad for the fixture.

Canterbury Magicians Probable Playing XI: Amy Satterthwaite, Kate Anderson, Natalie Cox, Jacinta Savage, Abigale Gerken, Lea Tahuhu, Jodie Dean, Melissa Banks, Laura Hughes (wk), Jessica Simmons, Gabby Sullivan.

Today’s NB-W vs CB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Laura Hughes

Laura Hughes is a decent wicketkeeper who is also quite useful with the bat.

Top Batter Pick

Caitlin Gurrey

Caitlin Gurrey has been in excellent form with the bat. The Northern Brave Women's batter racked up 324 runs in four innings in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2022-23. Last season, she scored 188 runs at a strike rate of 100.53 in the Women’s Super Smash.

Top All-rounder Pick

Eimear Richardson

Eimear Richardson played only a couple of games in the Women’s Super Smash last season. The off-spinning all-rounder took three wickets and scored 21 runs. In the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2022-23, she scored 60 runs at a strike rate of 125 and picked up two wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Amanda-Jade Wellington

Amanda-Jade Wellington is all set to make her debut for Northern Brave Women. The leg-spinner has been in superb form, taking 23 wickets in 15 outings at an economy rate of 6.85 in the Women’s Big Bash earlier this season

NB-W vs CB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Amy Satterthwaite

Amy Satterthwaite racked up 313 runs at a strike rate of 106.46 and took eight wickets at an economy of 6.43. In the current season, the veteran all-rounder scored 49 runs in the only game she played and took two wickets in as many games in the 50-over competition.

Lea Tahuhu

Lea Tahuhu amassed 148 runs at a strike rate of 180.48 and took six scalps in the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22. The 32-year-old fast bowler has returned with 10 wickets in four games in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield this season.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NB-W vs CB-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Amy Satterthwaite (CM-W)

Lea Tahuhu (CM-W)

Amanda-Jade Wellington (NB-W)

Caitlin Gurrey (NB-W)

Eimear Richardson (NB-W)

NB-W vs CB-W match expert tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders who could be key. The likes of Amy Satterthwaite, Eimear Richardson, Lea Tahuhu, and Amanda-Jade Wellington could be the ones to watch out for in the NB-W vs CB-W contest.

NB-W vs CB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Laura Hughes

Batters: Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Natalie Cox, Caitlin Gurrey, Kate Anderson

All-rounders: Amy Satterthwaite (c), Eimear Richardson (vc), Nensi Patel

Bowlers: Lea Tahuhu, Gabby Sullivan, Amanda-Jade Wellington

NB-W vs CB-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Laura Hughes

Batters: Natalie Cox, Caitlin Gurrey, Kate Anderson

All-rounders: Amy Satterthwaite, Eimear Richardson, Nensi Patel, Lucy Boucher

Bowlers: Lea Tahuhu (c), Jessica Simmons, Amanda-Jade Wellington (vc)

