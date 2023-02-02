NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 27

Northern Braves Women (NB-W) will take on Central Hinds Women (CH-W) in the 27th match of the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 on Friday, February 2. Seddon Park in Hamilton will host this contest. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch report.

The Northern Braves have had a terrible time in the tournament so far. They have already played nine matches in the tournament and have managed to win just one. Three of their matches have been abandoned and that has added to the misery of the team's journey. The Braves are currently in second-last position in the standings with 10 points.

The Central Hinds have also struggled miserably so far in the competition. They have not won a single game out of the nine matches that they have played in the tournament. The team will desperately look to get off the mark in the points coloumn.

NB-W vs CH-W Match Details

The 27th match of the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 will be played on Fenruary 3 at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The game is set to take place at 7.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Northern Braves Women vs Central Hinds Women, Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 27

Date and Time: Fenruary 3, 2023, Sunday, 7.30 am IST.

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

NB-W vs CH-W Pitch Report

The pitch at Seddon Park will be good for players of both the trades. The bounce of the wicket will remain true, allowing the batters to play their shots. Meanwhile, bowlers who can be disciplined will get something out of the wicket.

NB-W vs CH-W Form Guide

Northern Braves Women: Won one of their nine matches

Central Hinds Women: Lost all nine of their matches

NB-W vs CH-W Probable Playing XI

Northern Braves Team/Injury News

No major updates

Northern Braves Probable Playing XI

Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eimear Richardson, Brooke Halliday, Sam Barriball, Nensi Patel, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Marama Downes, Carol Agafilim, Marina Lamplough, Lucy Boucher, and Phoebe Graham.

Central Hinds Women Team / Injury News

No major injury updates.

Central Hinds Women Probable Playing XI

Jess Watkin (c), Natalie Dodd (wk), Georgia Atkinson, Ocean Bartlett, Emily Cunningham, Flora Devonshire, Claudia Green, Mikaela Greg, Melissa Hansen, Hannah Rowe, and Rosemary Mair.

NB-W vs CH-W Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Natalie Dodd

Natalie Dodd has been very consistent in the tournament with the bat. She has also done a great job behind the stumps. Dodd is the best choice from the wicketkeeper category for this match.

Batter

Kerry-Anne Tomlinson

Kerry-Anne Tomlinson has been in decent form with the bat. Her current form makes her the best choice from the batters category for this match.

All-rounder

Jess Watkin

Jess Watkin bats in the top order and also contributes with the ball in the middle overs. She is a great utitlity player and this makes her a prime pick for this match.

Bowler

Amanda-Jade Wellington

Amanda-Jade Wellington has been very dependable with the ball in this tournament. Her ability to pick up wickets at crucial junctures makes Amanda a great pick for the match.

NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 Match Captain and Vice-Captain Choices

Hannah Rowe

Hannah Rowe can be a very useful player with both the bat and the ball. Her ability to be impactful with either of her trades makes Rowe a great choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Jess Watkin

The fact that Jess Watkin bats in the top-order allows her time to make significant contributions with the bat. Her bowling abilities give you the dynamism to pick up points with her in both innings of the match.

NB-W vs CH-W Match Top 5 Must-Picks

Hannah Rowe

Jess Watkin

Natalie Dodd

K Tomlinson

Amanda-Jade Wellington

NB-W vs CH-W Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced one. All-rounders might be top point fetchers in the match as they will have the opportunity to pick up points with all of their trades.

NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Natalie Dodd

Batters: M Greig, K Tomlinson, S Barriball

All-rounders: Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, N Patel, F Devonshire

Bowlers: C Green, P Graham, Amanda-Jade Wellington

NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

