NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2024-25, Match 21

The 21st match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25 will see Northern Brave Women (NB-W) squaring off against Central Hinds Women (CH-W) at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday, January 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Northern Brave Women have won three of their last six matches. They lost their last match to Canterbury Magicians Women by four wickets. Central Hinds Women, on the other hand, have won one of their last seven matches of the tournament.

These two teams have played a total of 23 head-to-head matches. Northern Brave Women have won 11 matches while Central Hinds Women have won 10 matches. Two matches were abandoned due to rain.

NB-W vs CH-W Match Details

The 21st match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25 will be played on January 21 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. The game is set to take place at 6:40 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NB-W vs CH-W, 21st match

Date and Time: January 21, 2025, 6:40 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Pitch Report

The pitch at Seddon Park in Hamilton is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to get slower in the second innings, so the team winning the toss should look to bat first. Spinners are crucial in second innings.

The last match played here was between Canterbury Magicians Women and Northern Brave Women, where a total of 279 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

NB-W vs CH-W Form Guide

NB-W - Won 3 of their last 6 matches

CH-W - Won 1 of their last 7 matches

NB-W vs CH-W Probable Playing XI

NB-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Chamari Athapaththu, Jess Watkin ©, Caitlin Gurrey, Nensi Patel, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Holly Topp (wk), Carol Agafili, Marama Downes, Shriya Naidu, Sam Barriball, Marina Lamplough

CH-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Hollie Armitage, Thamsyn Newton, Hannah Rowe, Mikaela Greig ©, Flora Devonshire, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Claudia Green, Kate Gaging (wk), Ocean Bartlett, Georgia Atkinson, Jessica Odgen

NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Gaging

K Gaging is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and also perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. H Topp is another good wicket-keeper for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Armitage

H Armitage and K Tomlinson are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. H Armitage will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She smashed a lot of runs in recent domestic matches. She has scored 247 runs in the last seven matches. C Gurrey is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

C Athapaththu

J Watkin and C Athapaththu are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. C Athapaththu will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. She has smashed 180 runs and taken 11 wickets in the last five matches. H Rowe is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

C Green

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are C Green and M Downes. Both the players can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. C Green will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has smashed 17 runs and taken eight wickets in the last seven matches. O Bartlett is another good bowler for today's match.

NB-W vs CH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

C Athapaththu

C Athapaththu is in top notch form and has been performing well in every match. She will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 180 runs and taken 11 wickets in the last five matches.

J Watkin

J Watkin is one of the most crucial picks from the Northern Brave Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She can be very useful in death overs. She has taken four wickets and smashed 131 runs in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for NB-W vs CH-W, 21st match

H Rowe

J Watkin

C Athapaththu

H Armitage

A Wellington

Northern Brave Women vs Central Hinds Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Northern Brave Women vs Central Hinds Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Gaging

Batters: H Armitage, C Gurrey

All-rounders: H Rowe, F Devonshire, J Watkin, C Athapaththu, A Wellington

Bowlers: M Downes, O Bartlett, C Green

Northern Brave Women vs Central Hinds Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Topp

Batters: H Armitage

All-rounders: H Rowe, F Devonshire, J Watkin, C Athapaththu, A Wellington, N Patel, J Ogden

Bowlers: M Downes, C Green

