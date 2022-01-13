NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Super Smash, Match 22

The Northern Braves Women will be up against Central Hinds Women in the 22nd match of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 on Friday, 14th January 2022 at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

The Northern Braves Women haven’t been at their best this season. They currently find themselves at the bottom of the points table with just one win in six games. The Braves beat Central Hinds by three runs in their previous outing for their maiden win of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Central Hinds Women are also having a disappointing run so far this season. They, too, have won just one game in eight outings and are placed fifth in the standings. Central Hinds come into this game on the back of a five-wicket loss against the Wellington Blaze.

NB-W vs CH-W Probable Playing 11 Today

Northern Braves Women

Sam Barriball, Kate Anderson, Brooke Halliday (C), Charlotte Sarsfield, Caitlin Gurrey, Nensi Patel, Lucy Boucher, Shriya Naidu, Lauren Heaps, Holly Topp (WK), Makayla Templeton.

Central Hinds Women

Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Natalie Dodd (WK), Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin (C), Melissa Hansen, Mikaela Greig, Claudia Green, Georgia Atkinson, Emily Cunningham, Ashtuti Kumar, Ocean Bartlett.

Match Details

Match: Northern Braves Women vs Central Hinds Women

Date and Time: Friday, 14th January 2022 7:40 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Pitch Report

The wicket at Bay Oval is a great one to bat on. It provides a decent amount of assistance for the batters to score freely. There will hardly be any movement on offer for the pacers.

Today’s NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Natalie Dodd: Natalie is the leading run-scorer for Hinds Women. She has been brilliant with the bat, scoring 171 runs in seven matches.

Batters

Kate Anderson: Anderson has been a decent contributor for Braves Women. She has scored 128 runs so far this season while also making handy contributions with the ball.

Mikaela Greig: Greig has played some valuable knocks with the bat for her side. She has 139 runs to her name in eight matches so far this season.

All-rounders

Jess Watkin: Watkin has led the Central Hinds from the front with her all-round exploits. She has scored 152 runs in eight games while also grabbing nine wickets.

Nensi Patel: Nensi is another all-rounder to watch out for in this game. She has picked up seven wickets in six games and has also made handy runs with the bat.

Bowlers

Hannah Rowe: Rowe has been a great addition to the Hinds lineup. She has 89 runs under her belt along with five wickets in eight games.

Shriya Naidu: Naidu is a safe pick from the bowling department for today’s game. She can control the flow of runs and has three wickets to her name this season.

Top 5 best players to pick in NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction team

Jess Watkin: 520 points

Rosemary Mair: 373 points

Hannah Rowe: 339 points

Nensi Patel: 330 points

Brooke Halliday: 293 points

Important stats for NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction team

Jess Watkin: 8 matches, 152 runs, 9 wickets

Rosemary Mair: 7 matches, 8 wickets

Hannah Rowe: 8 matches, 89 runs, 5 wickets

Nensi Patel: 6 matches, 7 wickets

Brooke Halliday: 4 matches, 6 wickets

NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction Today

NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Natalie Dodd, Kate Anderson, Mikaela Greig, Jess Watkin, Nensi Patel, Hannah Rowe, Shriya Naidu, Georgia Atkinson, Rosemary Mair, Claudia Green, Lauren Heaps

Captain: Jess Watkin Vice-Captain: Kate Anderson

NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Natalie Dodd, Kate Anderson, Mikaela Greig, Jess Watkin, Nensi Patel, Hannah Rowe, Shriya Naidu, Holly Topp, Caitlin Gurrey, Brooke Halliday, Monique Rees

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Nensi Patel Vice-Captain: Natalie Dodd

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee