Northern Braves Women (NB-W) will take on Central Hinds Women (CH-W) in the 17th match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2022-23 at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday, February 04. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks, and pitch reports.

Central Hinds Women have lost three consecutive games since winning their first, and are struggling at the bottom of the points table. They have some big names on their team, including Georgia Atkinson, Natalie Dodd, Jess Watkin, Mikaela Greig, and Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, but they still have to perform as a unit.

Northern Braves Women, meanwhile, have had an average tournament so far and are coming off a 16-run loss to the Canterbury Magicians in their previous game. They currently sit third in the standings with 12 points from five games, so a win would move them up the spot.

NB-W vs CH-W Match Details

The 17th match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2022-23 will be played on February 04 at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The game is set to take place at 03:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Northern Braves Women vs Central Hinds Women, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2022-23, Match 17

Date and Time: February 04, 2023, 03:00 am IST.

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

NB-W vs CH-W Pitch Report

The batters should enjoy the track at Seddon Park. Pacers are expected to find something on the pitch in the first few overs, while spinners will likely dominate in the middle overs. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average score here being 198 runs.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by team batting first: 2

Matches won by team bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 198

Average 2nd innings score: 190

NB-W vs CH-W Form Guide

Northern Braves Women: L-W-L-NR-W

Central Hinds Women: L-L-L-W-W

NB-W vs CH-W Probable Playing XI

Northern Braves Team/Injury News

No major updates

Northern Braves Probable Playing XI

Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Eimear Richardson (c), Sam Barriball, Brooke Halliday, Nensi Patel, Holly Topp, Lucy Boucher, Carol Agafili, Marama Downes, Eve Wolland, Shriya Naidu

Central Hinds Women Team / Injury News

No major injury updates.

Central Hinds Women Probable Playing XI

Georqia Atkinson, Natalie Dodd (wk), Jess Watkin (c), Mikaela Greig, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Emily Cunningham, Rosemary Mair, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Flora Devonshire, Melissa Hansen

Today's NB-W vs CH-W Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Natalie Dodd (127 runs in 4 matches; Average: 42.33)

She's expected to play a key role in this game. She has scored 127 runs at an excellent average of 42.33 in four games this tournament, making her a key pick for your fantasy team for this game.

Top Batter Pick

Bernadine Bezuidenhout (191 runs in 5 matches; Average: 47.75)

She is the tournament's third-leading run-scorer and one of the most experienced batters in the format. She has scored 191 runs at an exceptional average of 47.75 in her last five games. Bernadine could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jess Watkin (67 runs & 7 wickets in 4 matches; Average: 21.71)

She is well-known for her big-hitting ability, and is also a terrific off-spinner. She has scored 67 runs and has picked up seven wickets in four games. Nevertheless, Watkin should be a must-have in your NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Shriya Naidu (8 wickets in five matches; Average: 18.37)

Shriya Naidu is the tournament's fourth-leading wicket-taker in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2022-23 with eight wickets at an average of 18.37 in five games. She's a must-have for your fantasy team.

NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 Match Captain and Vice-Captain Choices

Brooke Halliday

Brooke Halliday has been the Northern Brave's standout performer in the tournament, scoring 69 runs and taking seven wickets in three matches. Brooke is an excellent choice as the captain or vice-captain of your NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction team.

Claudia Green

Claudia Green is another talented bowler who has proven to be extremely valuable in the death and initial overs. She has done well with the ball, taking four wickets in as many games. Given her all-round skills and form, she is a good vice-captaincy pick for your NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top 5 Must-Picks for NB-W vs CH-W Match

Lucy Boucher

Carol Agafili

Marama Downes

Rosemary Mair

Ashuti Kumar

NB-W vs CH-W Match Expert Tips, Match 17

Caitlin Gurrey, who has a batting average of 81.00, is potentially Northern Brave's best batter. With 324 runs, she is currently the tournament's second-highest run-getter. Given her form and experience, she could be a good differential pick for your NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction team.

NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-Head League Team

NB-W vs CH-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Natalie Dodd

Batters: Sam Barriball, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Bernadine Bezuidenhout

All-rounders: Eimear Richardson, Brooke Halliday, Nensi Patel, Jess Watkin

Bowlers: Shriya Naidu, Georgia Atkinson, Melissa Hansen

NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction, Grand League Team

NB-W vs CH-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Natalie Dodd

Batters: Sam Barriball, Bernadine Bezuidenhout

All-rounders: Eimear Richardson, Brooke Halliday, Nensi Patel, Jess Watkin, Lucy Boucher

Bowlers: Shriya Naidu, Marama Downes, Claudia Green

Poll : 0 votes