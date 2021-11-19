NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Match 9

The Northern Brave Women (NB-W) will face off against Central Hinds Women (CH-W) in the ninth match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One Day at the Donnelly Park in Levin on Saturday.

The Braves finished fourth in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One Day 2020-21 edition, winning five of their ten games. They will now play their first match of this season, and will hope to get off to a positive start.

Meanwhile, Central Hinds have lost both their previous matches to be placed fourth in the points table. They will look to win this game to rise up the points table.

NB-W vs CH-W Probable Playing XIs

Northern Brave Women

Caitlin Gurrey (WK), Kayley Knight, Kate Anderson, Makayla Templeton, Nensi Patel, Brooke Halliday (C), Eimear Richardson, Lucy Boucher, Lily Mulivai, Shriya Naidu, Charlotte Sarsfield.

Central Hinds Women

Jess Watkin (C), Georgia Atkinson, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Hannah Rowe, Kate Gaging (WK), Mikaela Greig, Melissa Hansen, Claudia Green, Ashtuti Kumar, Cate Pedersen, Gemma Sims.

Match Details

Match: Northern Brave Women vs Central Hinds Women, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One Day.

Date and Time: 20th November; 03.00 AM IST.

Venue: Donnelly Park, Levin.

Pitch Report

The track at the Donnelly Park is a balanced one. Batting might be easier in the initial stages, but as the game progresses, batting could get tougher. A total of around 250 runs could be a challenging one for the chasing side.

Today’s NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Caitlin Gurrey: He is an opening wicketkeeper batter for the Braves who can play good strokes, and give them quick starts. She could be a good option for the wicketkeeper position.

Batters

Kate Anderson: She is a capable batter who has the potential to score big. She can bat in the middle order and fetch you plenty of fantasy points.

Kerry-Anne Tomlinson: She bats one/two down and assists her side to put up massive totals. She will look to continue her efforts and play a match-winning knock in this game.

All-rounders

Nensi Patel: She is someone who has the ability to contain batters, and pick up key wickets. She could be a wise option for vice-captain in today’s game.

Jess Watkin: She opens the innings for her side, and also contributes with the ball. She can be lethal with both bat and ball.

Bowlers

Melissa Hansen: She has bowled excellently so far, grabbing four wickets at an economy rate of 4.05, and is expected to add a few more to her tally in this game.

Charlotte Sarsfield: She is a genuine wicket-taking bowler for the Northern Braves. She can bowl in the middle overs, helping her team snare key wickets.

Five best players to pick in NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction team

Charlotte Green: 66 points.

Jess Watkin: 60 points.

Melissa Hansen: 35 points.

Mikaela Greig: 35 points.

Cate Pedersen: 17 points.

Key stats for NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction team

Charlotte Green: 2 matches, 2 wickets.

Jess Watkins: 2 matches, 4 wickets.

Melissa Hansen: 2 matches, 4 wickets.

Mikaela Greig: 2 matches, 59 runs, 1 wicket.

Cate Pedersen: 2 matches, 40 runs.

NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction Today

NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Caitlin Gurrey, Kate Anderson, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Cate Pedersen, Jess Watkin, Lily Mulival, Mikaela Greig, Nensi Patel, Melissa Hansen, Georgia Atkinson, Charlotte Sarsfield.

Captain: Nensi Patel. Vice-Captain: Melissa Hansen.

NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 Team -1

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Caitlin Gurrey, Kate Gaging, Kate Anderson, Brooke Halliday, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Jess Watkin, Mikaela Greig, Nensi Patel, Melissa Hansen, Claudia Green, Charlotte Sarsfield.

Captain: Jess Watkin. Vice-Captain: Kate Anderson.

Edited by Bhargav

