NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield Match 11

Northern Brave Women (NB-W) will play Central Hinds Women (CH-W) in the 11th match of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One Day tournament on Sunday at the Donnelly Park in Levin.

Northern Braves lost their first match against the Central Hinds by 87 runs, and are now placed at the bottom of the points table. They will look for a strong comeback in this game.

Meanwhile, after beating the Braves in their last match, the Central Hinds are in third spot in the points table with two losses and one win. With a win, they will look to climb up the table.

NB-W vs CH-W Probable Playing XIs

Northern Brave Women

Kate Anderson (C), Holly Topp (WK), Nensi Patel, Sam Barriball, Naomi Matthews, Lucy Boucher, Alisha Rout, Meddy Hyde, Charlotte Sarsfield, Emma Baker, Kayley Knight.

Central Hinds Women

Natalie Dodd(C&WK), Emily Cunningham, Jess Watkin, Cate Pedersen, Hannah Rowe, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Mikaela Greig, Georgia Atkinson, Monique Rees, Melissa Hansen, Ashtuti Kumar.

Match Details

Match: Northern Brave Women vs Central Hinds Women, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield One Day.

Date and Time: 21st November; 03.00 AM IST.

Venue: Donnelly Park, Levin.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Donnelly Park is a well-balanced one. Batting may be easier in the early stages. However, as the game progresses, the bowlers could get something off the surface. A total of 250 runs would be a challenging one on this track.

Today's NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Holly Topp: Topp will open the innings for the Braves, and is expected to provide a good start for her team. She could be a decent option for the wicketkeeper position.

Batters

Kate Anderson: She is a strong opening batter who can score big, and fetch decent points to your fantasy team. She scored 29 runs in her previous game, with a strike rate of 123.8, and will look forward to adding more runs to her tally.

Emily Cunningham: She played a brilliant 58-run knock in her last game, and is expected to repeat the same in this match. She could be a good option for the vice-captain role.

All-rounders

Lucy Boucher: She could be a safe option in the all-rounder section, as she can contribute with both bat and ball. She scored a handful of runs in her previous game, and also picked up a wicket.

Jess Watkin: She is an excellent bowling all-rounder. She picked up a four-wicket haul in her last match while also scoring 23 runs. She will look to replicate the same performance in this game.

Bowlers

Georgia Atkinson: She bowled a pretty good spell in her previous game, grabbing two wickets and also scoring 28 runs. She can dominate batters with her consistent lines and lengths, and contribute to her side, thanks to her all-round abilities.

Charlotte Sarsfield: She scalped two key wickets in her last match, and contributed 25 runs too. She is another must-pick in the bowling department.

Five best players to pick in NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction team

Jess Watkin: 216 points.

Mikaela Grieg: 147 points.

Melissa Hansen: 122 points.

Georgia Atkinson: 120 points.

Kayley Knight: 110 points.

Key stats for NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 prediction team

Kayley Knight: 1 match, 17 runs, 3 wickets.

Jess Watkin: 3 matches, 41 runs, 8 wickets.

Melissa Hansen: 3 matches, 6 wickets.

Mikaela Greig: 3 matches, 124 runs, 1 wicket.

Charlotte Sarsfield: 1 match, 25 runs, 2 wickets.

NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction

NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 Team -1 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Holly Topp, Kate Anderson, Emily Cummingham, Cate Pederson, Hannah Rowe, Jess Watkin, Mikaela Greig, Lucy Boucher, Charlotte Sarsfield, Georgia Atkinson, Meddy Hyde.

Captain: Jess Watkin. Vice-Captain: Kate Anderson.

NB-W vs CH-W Dream11 Team -2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Holly Topp, Kate Anderson, Emily Cummingham, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Jess Watkin, Mikaela Greig, Lucy Boucher, Charlotte Sarsfield, Melissa Hansen, Georgia Atkinson, Kayley Knight.

Captain: Georgia Atkinson. Vice-Captain: Emily Cummingham.

Edited by Bhargav