NB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2021-22, Match 11

The 11th match of the Women's Super Smash 2021-22 has Northern Brave Women (NB-W) taking on Central Magicians (CM-W) at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Thursday.

The Central Magicians have blown hot and cold this season with just one win in three matches. They will be keen to get another win under their belt as the points table slowly begins to take shape. However, they come across a wounded Northern Brave side who are yet to win a game in the Women's Super Smash 2021-22. Led by Brooke Halliday, the Brave have shown signs of promise. But they would be hoping for an improved performance, making for an entertaining contest at the Bay Oval.

NB-W vs CM-W Probable Playing 11 Today

NB-W XI

Kate Anderson, Caitlin Gurrey, Lucy Boucher, Brooke Halliday (c), Sam Barriball, Nensi Patel, Shriya Naidu, Makayla Templeton, Holly Topp (wk), Charlotte Sarsfield and Lauren Heaps

CM-W XI

Natalie Cox (wk), Abigale Gerken (wk), Amy Sattherthwaite, Frances Mackay (c), Jacinta Savage, Lea Tahuhu, Sarah Asmussen, Melissa Banks, Jessica Simmons, Kate Sims and Allie Mace-Cochrane

Match Details

NB-W vs CM-W, Women's Super Smash 2021-22, Match 11

Date and Time: 23rd December 2021, 7:40 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Pitch Report

Although a high-scoring game is expected at the Bay Oval, there should be more than enough help on offer for the pacers. The spinners should also find some turn off the surface, keeping them in the game in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 130-140 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s NB-W vs CM-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Abigale Gerken: Abigale Gerken batted at various positions in the Magicians line-up before finally settling into the middle order. She has decent technique against both pace and spin, which should hold her in good stead ahead of this much-awaited clash.

Batter

Caitlin Gurrey: Although Caitlin Gurrey was able to get some runs under her belt against Auckland, the Northern Brave ended up losing the contest. Given her recent good run of form, Gurrey could be a handy addition to your NB-W vs CM-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Brooke Halliday: Brooke Halliday is Northern Brave's best chance of getting an upset win over the Magicians. The youngster has been consistent with both the bat and ball, with her international experience bound to come in handy today.

Bowler

Lea Tahuhu: Lea Tahuhu is one of the fastest bowlers in women's cricket, with her ability to swing the ball also being key. The express pacer has only shone in glimpses so far. But given the nature of the surface, Tahuhu could be a fine addition to your NB-W vs CM-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NB-W vs CM-W Dream11 prediction team

Nensi Patel (NB-W) - 274 points

Frances Mackay (CM-W) - 334 points

Kate Anderson (NB-W) - 157 points

Important stats for NB-W vs CM-W Dream11 prediction team

Kate Anderson - 78 runs in 4 Women's Super Smash matches, Bat SR: 93.97

Frances Mackay - 110 runs and 6 wickets in 3 Women's Super Smash matches, Bat SR: 96.49

Sarah Asmussen - 4 wickets in 3 Women's Super Smash matches, Bowl Average: 16.00

NB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women's Super Smash 2021-22)

NB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Gerken, N Cox, B Halliday, C Gurrey, A Satterthwaite, L Tahuhu, F Mackay, N Patel, M Banks, S Asmussen and S Naidu

Captain: F Mackay. Vice-captain: A Satterthwaite.

NB-W vs CM-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Gerken, N Cox, B Halliday, K Anderson, A Satterthwaite, L Tahuhu, F Mackay, N Patel, L Heaps, S Asmussen and S Naidu

Captain: A Satterthwaite. Vice-captain: L Tahuhu.

Edited by Samya Majumdar