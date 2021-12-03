NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash T20, Match 3

Northern Brave Women (NB-W) will be up against Otago Sparks Women (OS-W) in the third match of the Women's Super Smash T20 at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Friday.

Northern Brave Women will be looking forward to starting their Women's Super Smash T20 campaign on a winning note. Otago Sparks Women, meanwhile, will be delighted with their performance in the opening match, where they beat Central Hinds by eight runs. They are currently second in the points table.

NB-W vs OS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

NB-W XI

Kate Anderson (C), Emma Baker, Holly Topp (WK), Lucy Boucher, Geogina Harris, Meddy Hyde, Kayley Knight, Naomi Matthews, Nensi Patel, Charlotte Sarsfield, Tash Wakelin.

OS-W XI

Suzie Bates (C), Emma Black, Katey Martin (WK), Caitlin Blakely, Eden Carson, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Marina Lamplough, Hayley Jensen, Sophie Oldershaw, Kate Ebrahim.

Match Details

NB-W vs OS-W, Match 3, Women's Super Smash T20

Date and Time: 3rd December 2021, 07:40 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Seddon Park has generally favored the bowlers, with the pacers expected to get some movement early on with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option as the last three matches played here have been won by the chasing teams. The average first-innings score in the last two Super Smash matches played at the venue is 140 runs.

Today’s NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Katey Martin: Martin was in decent form with the bat in the last match against Central Hinds, scoring 29 runs at a strike rate of 87.87. She can play a big knock today.

Batters

Suzie Bates: Bates performed exceptionally well in the last match against Central Hinds, scoring 64 runs at a strike rate of close 123-plus. She is an explosive batter who can't be overlooked at any cost.

Lucy Boucher: Boucher is a hard-hitting batter who could score some quick-fire runs for Northern Brave Women on Friday. She is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Hayley Jensen: Jensen has impressed everyone with her all-round performances so far this season. She scored 13 runs while also picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.00 in the last match.

Kate Anderson: Anderson can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Friday.

Bowlers

Sophie Oldershaw: Oldershaw was the most economical bowler for her side in their last match against Central Hinds. She scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 4.00 from her quota of four overs.

Charlotte Sarsfield: Sarsfield will lead the bowling attack for Northern Brave Women on Friday. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs for her side.

Top 5 best players to pick in NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 prediction team

Hayley Jensen (OS-W) - 154 points

Sophie Oldershaw (OS-W) - 105 points

Suzie Bates (OS-W) - 98 points

Kate Ebrahim (OS-W) - 77 points

Katey Martin (OS-W) - 34 points

Important Stats for NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 prediction team

Hayley Jensen: 13 runs and 4 wickets in 1 match; SR - 130.00 and ER - 5.00

Sophie Oldershaw: 3 wickets in 1 match; ER - 4.00

Suzie Bates: 64 runs in 1 match; SR - 123.07

Kate Ebrahim: 7 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 77.77 and ER - 6.50

Katey Martin: 29 runs in 1 match; SR - 87.87

NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women's Super Smash)

NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction - Women's Super Smash T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katey Martin, Suzie Bates, Lucy Boucher, Naomi Matthews, Hayley Jensen, Kate Ebrahim, Kate Anderson, Nensi Patel, Charlotte Sarsfield, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw.

Captain: Hayley Jensen. Vice-captain: Suzie Bates.

NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction - Women's Super Smash T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Katey Martin, Polly Inglis, Suzie Bates, Lucy Boucher, Naomi Matthews, Hayley Jensen, Kate Ebrahim, Kate Anderson, Charlotte Sarsfield, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw.

Captain: Kate Ebrahim. Vice-captain: Hayley Jensen.

Edited by Samya Majumdar