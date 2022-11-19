NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash T20 2022, Match 2

Northern Brave Women (NB-W) will take on Otago Sparks Women (OS-W) in the second match of the Women's Super Smash T20 2022 on Saturday at the Mainpower Oval in Rangiora. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks, and pitch reports.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. Otago Sparks Women lost last year's final to Wellington Women. Northern Brave Women, on the other hand, experienced their worst season as they could only win one of their 10 matches.

Northern Brave will try their best to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but Otago Sparks are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's encounter.

NB-W vs OS-W Match Details

The second match of the Women's Super Smash T20 2022 is set to take place at 3:00 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NB-W vs OS-W, Women's Super Smash T20 2022, Match 2

Date and Time: 19 November 2022, 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Mainpower Oval, Rangiora

Pitch Report

The Mainpower Oval in Rangiora has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

NB-W vs OS-W Form Guide

NB-W - Will be playing their first match

OS-W - Will be playing their first match

NB-W vs OS-W Probable Playing XI

NB-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Caitlin Gurrey (wk), Sam Barriball, Brooke Halliday, Carol Agafili, Yazmeen Kareem, Eimear Richardson (c), Nensi Patel, Lucy Boucher, Shriya Naidu, Lauren Heaps, Emma Baker

OS-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Polly Inglis (wk), Bella James, Caitlin Blakely, Suzie Bates, Olivia Gain, Hayley Jensen, Saffron Wilson, Kate Ebrahim (c), Emma Black, Eden Carson, Sophie Oldershaw

NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Inglis

P Inglis, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. C Gurrey is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

C Blakely

S Bates and R Haynes are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Barriball is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

K Ebrahim

H Jensen and K Ebrahim are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. N Patel is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

E Black

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are E Carson and E Black. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Naidu is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NB-W vs OS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Ebrahim

K Ebrahim is one of the best players in today's match as she will bat in the top order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match.

S Bates

S Bates is a good option as she too will bat in the beginning of the innings and can play a big knock. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

5 Must Picks for NB-W vs OS-W, Match 2

S Bates

S Barriball

H Jensen

C Blakely

K Ebrahim

Northern Brave Women vs Otago Sparks Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Northern Brave Women vs Otago Sparks Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: C Gurrey, P Inglis

Batters: C Blakely, S Bates, S Barriball

All-rounders: H Jensen, K Ebrahim, N Patel

Bowlers: E Carson, E Black, S Naidu

Northern Brave Women vs Otago Sparks Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Inglis

Batters: C Blakely, S Bates, S Barriball

All-rounders: H Jensen, K Ebrahim, N Patel, E Richardson

Bowlers: E Carson, E Black, S Naidu

