NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Match 6

Northern Brave Women (NB-W) will face Otago Sparks Women (OS-W) in Match 6 of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield at Cobham Oval in Whangarei on Sunday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 6.

This will be the second match between the two sides as they played another game barely a day ago. On that occasion, Northern Brave Women triumphed by 47 runs.

Batting first, Otago Sparks posted a decent total of 238/8 in 50 overs. However, Northern Brave Women won by D/L method as they reached 119/1 in 22 overs in the rain-affected encounter.

NB-W vs OS-W Match Details, Match 6

Match 6 of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield will be played on November 20 at the Cobham Oval in Whangarei. The match is set to take place at 3:00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NB-W vs OS-W, Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, Match 6

Date and Time: November 20, 2022, 3:00 am IST

Venue: Cobham Oval, Whangarei

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

NB-W vs OS-W Pitch Report

This will be the first match of the season to be hosted by the Cobham Oval in Whangarei. The bowlers are expected to find greater assistance here.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: NA

Matches won by bowling first: NA

Average first innings score: NA

Average second innings score: NA

NB-W vs OS-W Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Northern Brave Women: W

Otago Sparks Women: L

NB-W vs OS-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Northern Brave Women Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Northern Brave Women Probable Playing 11

Caitlin Gurrey (wk), Sam Barriball, Brooke Halliday, Carol Agafili, Yazmeen Kareem, Eimear Richardson (c), Nensi Patel, Lucy Boucher, Shriya Naidu, Lauren Heaps, Emma Baker

Otago Sparks Women Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Otago Sparks Women Probable Playing 11

Polly Inglis (wk), Bella James, Caitlin Blakely, Suzie Bates, Olivia Gain, Hayley Jensen, Saffron Wilson, Kate Ebrahim (c), Emma Black, Eden Carson, Sophie Oldershaw

NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Holly Topp

Holly Topp might be a decent choice for the wicketkeeper's slot of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. She didn’t face a ball in the first match and will be looking to open her account here.

Top Batter pick

Bernadine Bezuidenhout (1 match, 62 runs, Strike Rate: 91.18)

Bernadine Bezuidenhout was wonderful in the previous match. She scored 62 runs in 68 deliveries and smacked eight boundaries.

Top All-rounder pick

Tash Wakelin

Tash Wakelin failed to exert herself in the previous game. Despite bowling 10 overs, she failed to pick up a wicket but did maintain an economy of 4.00 and was active on the field.

Top Bowler pick

Gemma Adams (1 match, 14 runs and 1 wicket)

Gemma Adams scored 14 runs after facing 20 balls in the last match. She also picked up a wicket in her spell of four overs.

NB-W vs OS-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Brooke Halliday

Brooke Halliday is an outstanding all-rounder who will be looking to make a big impact here. She slammed 38 runs in the first match with the help of five boundaries. Halliday has also taken four wickets and will be an effective captaincy pick for your NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Kate Ebrahim

Kate Ebrahim is in dream form at the moment. She scored a century in the first game in 150 deliveries and also bowled five overs.

5 must-picks with players stats for NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Brooke Halliday 38 runs and 4 wickets 165 points Kate Ebrahim 100 runs 119 points Bernadine Bezidenhout 62 runs 86 points Gemma Adams 14 runs and 1 wicket 52 points

NB-W vs OS-W match expert tips

Both Brooke Halliday and Kate Ebrahim have been in wonderful form and are must-picks for your NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head to Head League

NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Holly Topp, Caitlin Gurrey

Batter: Brooke Halliday, Bernadine Bezidenhout, Caitlin Blakely

All-rounder: Kate Ebrahim, Tash Wakelin

Bowler: Gemma Adams, Shriya Naidu, Sophie Oldershaw, Emma Black

NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand League

NB-W vs OS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Caitlin Gurrey

Batter: Brooke Halliday, Bernadine Bezidenhout, Caitlin Blakely, Sam Barriball

All-rounder: Kate Ebrahim

Bowler: Gemma Adams, Marama Downes, Shriya Naidu, Sophie Oldershaw, Emma Black

