NB-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 24

Northern Brave Women (NB-W) will take on Wellington Blaze Women (WB-W) in the 24th match of the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday, January 28. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the NB-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks, and pitch reports.

Northern Brave Women lost by three runs to Auckland Hearts after scoring 89 runs in response to a target of 92 runs in their last game. They've only won one of their seven games, so they'll be looking to improve as a team in the upcoming games.

Meanwhile, the Wellington Blaze Women have ridden the exploits of Leigh Kasperek and Rebecca Burns to the top of the standings, having won all eight of their games. With Xara Jetly and Nicole Baird ruthless with the ball for them, they are the clear favorites to win here.

NB-W vs WB-W Match Details

Match 24 of the Women's Super Smash 2022-23 will be played on January 28 at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The game is set to take place at 02:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NB-W vs WB-W, Women's Super Smash 2022-23, Match 24

Date and Time: January 28, 2023, 02:30 am IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

NB-W vs WB-W, Pitch Report

The pitch at Seddon Park in Hamilton has favored the bowlers in recent matches. It has been difficult for batters to play big shots due to the uneven bounce and spin on offer. The average first-innings score in the last five matches played at the venue was 140 runs.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 3

Matches Won by team bowling first: 2

Average 1st innings score: 140

Average 2nd innings score: 109

NB-W vs WB-W Form Guide

NB-W: L-L-NR-L-W

WB-W: W-W-W-W-W

NB-W vs WB-W Probable Playing XI

NB-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Eimear Richardson (c), Brooke Halliday, Sam Barriball, Nensi Patel, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Lucy Boucher, Marama Downes, Marina Lamplough, Carol Agafili, Phoebe Graham

WB-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Rebecca Burns, Thamsyn Newton, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Charli Knott, Leigh Kasperek (c), Laura Harris, Caitlin King, Olivia Boivin, Xara Jetly, Nicole Baird, Maneka Singh

Today's NB-W vs WB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jessica McFadyen (44 runs in 8 matches, Average: 11.00)

Jessica is known for her ability to hit big shots against both fast and slow bowlers, and her wicket-keeping abilities make her an even better fantasy pick.

Top Batter Pick

Rebecca Burns (228 runs in 8 matches, Average: 32.57)

Rebecca is a prominent right-handed batter who has performed brilliantly so far, and her ability to bowl part-time spin bowling makes her a more useful player. She's expected to deliver a good performance in the upcoming games, making her a must-have fantasy player.

Top All-rounder Pick

Leigh Kasperek (66 runs & 11 wickets in 7 matches; Average: 13.63)

She is one of the top all-rounders on her team. She has scored 66 runs at an average of 33.00 and has also picked up 11 wickets at an average of 13.63 in seven games. She could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Xara Jetly (Eight wickets in 8 matches, Average: 19.37)

Xara has done exceptionally well with the ball in the tournament so far, taking eight wickets at an impressive average of 19.37. That makes her an excellent pick for your Fantasy team.

NB-W vs WB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Bernadine Bezuidenhout

Bezuidenhout has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for NB-W, scoring 136 runs at an excellent average of 19.42 in seven games. That makes her a must-have and the perfect choice for captaincy in your NB-W vs WB-W Dream11 Fantasy team.

Nicole Baird

Nicole Baird has been a standout bowler for her team, capable of providing breakthroughs when required. She has picked up ten wickets at an average of 9.00 in six games and could be a great fit for your fantasy team's vice-captaincy.

5 Must-Picks for NB-W vs WB-W, Match 24

Amanda-Jade Wellington

Lucy Boucher

Marama Downes

Marina Lamplough

Thamsyn Newton

NB-W vs WB-W Match Expert Tips 24th match

Nensi Patel could provide you with valuable points with both bat and ball in this game. She has scored 37 runs and taken eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.15 in seven games. She could be a valuable pick in your NB-W vs WB-W Dream11 fantasy team.

NB-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 24, Head-to-Head League

NB-W vs WB-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Bernadine Bezuidenhout

Batters: Rebecca Burns, Thamsyn Newton, Sam Barriball

All-rounders: Leigh Kasperek (c), Nensi Patel, Caitlin King, Nicole Baird (vc)

Bowlers: Amanda-Jade Wellington, Phoebe Graham, Xara Jetly

NB-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 24, Grand League

NB-W vs WB-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Jessica McFadyen

Batters: Rebecca Burns (vc), Brooke Halliday, Sam Barriball

All-rounders: Leigh Kasperek, Caitlin King, Nicole Baird, Nensi Patel (c)

Bowlers: Amanda-Jade Wellington, Phoebe Graham, Xara Jetly

