NB-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super Smash 2024-25, Match 30

The 30th match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25 will see Northern Brave Women (NB-W) squaring off against Wellington Blaze Women (WB-W) at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday, January 30.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NB-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Northern Brave Women have won four of their last nine matches. They won their last match against Canterbury Magicians Women by 6 wickets. Wellington Blaze Women, on the other hand, have won six of their last nine matches of the tournament.

These two teams have played a total of 24 head-to-head matches. Northern Brave Women have won 5 matches while Wellington Blaze Women have been victorious in 18 matches. One match was abandoned due to rain.

NB-W vs WB-W Match Details

The 30th match of the Women's Super Smash 2024-25 will be played on January 30 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The game is set to take place at 5:10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NB-W vs WB-W, 30th match

Date and Time: 30th January 2025, 5:10 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

The pitch at Basin Reserve in Wellington is good for bowlers. The wicket tends to get slower in the second innings, so the team winning the toss should look to bat first. Spinners are crucial in the second innings. The last match played at this venue was between Wellington Blaze Women and Canterbury Magicians Women, where a total of 303 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

NB-W vs WB-W Form Guide

NB-W - Won 4 of their last 9 matches

WB-W - Won 6 of their last 9 matches

NB-W vs WB-W Probable Playing XI

NB-W Playing XI

No injury updates

C Athapaththu, J Watkin, A Wellington, C Gurrey, N Patel, M Lamplough, C Agafili, S Barriball, H Topp (wk), M Downes, S Naidu

WB-W Playing XI

No injury updates

A Kerr, R Burns, J Kerr, C King, J McFadyen (wk), X Jetly, S Mackinder, N Baird, G Sims, N Codyre, R Bryant

NB-W vs WB-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Topp

H Topp is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and bowl some overs. She has smashed 238 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last seven matches. J McFadyen is another good wicketkeeper for today's match.

Batters

R Burns

R Burns and C Gurrey are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. R Burns will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She made a lot of runs in recent domestic matches. She has scored 232 runs in the last nine matches. M Lamplough is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

A Kerr

C Athapaththu and A Kerr are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. A Kerr will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. She has scored 329 runs and taken 9 wickets in the last nine matches. J Kerr is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

S Glenn

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Glenn and M Downes. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. S Glenn will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She took 2 wickets in the last match. H Darlington is another good bowler for today's match.

NB-W vs WB-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kerr

A Kerr is in top-notch form and performing well in every match. She will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs, which makes him the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has made 329 runs and taken 9 wickets in the last nine matches.

C Athapaththu

C Athapaththu is one of the most crucial picks from the Northern Brave Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She can be very useful in death overs. She has made 219 runs and taken 13 wickets in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for NB-W vs WB-W, 30th match

A Kerr

J Kerr

C Athapaththu

M Brown

S Glenn

Northern Brave Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Northern Brave Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Topp

Batters: C Gurrey, R Burns

All-rounders: A Kerr, J Kerr, M Brown, N Patel, J Watkin, C Athapaththu

Bowlers: S Glenn, M Downes

Northern Brave Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Topp

Batters: R Burns

All-rounders: A Kerr, J Kerr, M Brown, J Watkin, C Athapaththu

Bowlers: S Glenn, M Downes, J Prasad, H Darlington

