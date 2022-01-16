NB-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Super Smash, Match 25

The Northern Braves Women will take on Wellington Blaze Women in the 25th match of the Women’s Super Smash 2021-22 on Saturday, 15th January 2022 at the Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland.

Northern Braves Women are having a disappointing run in the Super Smash. They have performed poorly so far and find themselves at the bottom of the points table with just one win in seven outings. Northern Braves Women come into this game on the back of a four-wicket defeat against Central Hinds Women.

Meanwhile, Wellington Blaze Women have performed exceptionally well and find themselves at the top of the points table. They haven’t set a foot wrong, winning all seven of their games this season. In their most recent outing, Wellington Blaze Women defeated Central Hinds Women by five wickets.

NB-W vs WB-W Probable Playing 11 Today

Northern Braves Women

Sam Barriball, Kate Anderson, Brooke Halliday (C), Charlotte Sarsfield, Caitlin Gurrey, Nensi Patel, Lucy Boucher, Shriya Naidu, Lauren Heaps, Holly Topp (WK), Makayla Templeton.

Wellington Blaze Women

Maddy Green (C), Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Amelia Kerr, Jessica McFadyen (WK), Rebecca Burns, Caitlin King, Xara Jetly, Maneka Singh, Natasha Codyre, Georgia Plimmer.

Match Details

Match: Northern Braves Women vs Wellington Blaze Women

Date and Time: Sunday, 16th January, 2022 2:40 AM IST

Venue: Cobham Oval (New), Whangarei

Pitch Report

The wicket at Cobham Oval (New) is a balanced one. There will be something on offer for the pacers, especially during the initial stages. Batters will also enjoy batting at this venue owing to its shorter dimensions.

Today’s NB-W vs WB-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Holly Topp: Topp has impressed everyone with her skills behind the stumps. She has been involved in six dismissals so far and has also been handy with the bat.

Batters

Caitlin Gurrey: Gurrey has been the leading run-scorer for the Northern Braves this season. She has scored 165 runs in just five matches.

Rebecca Burns: Rebecca is another batter to watch out for in this game. She has 139 runs to her name in seven matches.

All-rounders

Amelia Kerr: Kerr has been the star performer this season and has displayed why she is the best all-rounder. She has scored 317 runs and also has nine wickets to her name in seven matches.

Nensi Patel: Nensi has been a fine bowling all-rounder for the Northern Braves. She has managed to pick up nine wickets in seven matches along with some crucial runs with the bat.

Bowlers

Xara Jetly: Jetly has performed nicely with the ball for Wellington Blaze. She has picked up nine wickets in seven outings.

Lauren Heaps: Heaps has been a consistent bowler for her side this season. She has grabbed five wickets in as many games at an economy of just 5.26.

Top 5 best players to pick in NB-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr: 765 points

Leigh Kasperek: 548 points

Jess Kerr: 534 points

Nensi Patel: 386 points

Xara Jetly: 359 points

Important stats for NB-W vs WB-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr: 7 matches, 317 runs, 9 wickets

Leigh Kasperek: 7 matches, 130 runs, 12 wickets

Jess Kerr: 5 matches, 13 wickets

Nensi Patel: 7 matches, 9 wickets

Xara Jetly: 7 matches, 9 wickets

NB-W vs WB-W Dream11 Prediction Today

NB-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Holly Topp, Caitlin Gurrey, Rebecca Burns, Amelia Kerr, Nensi Patel, Xara Jetly, Lauren Heaps, Jessica McFadyen, Lucy Boucher, Leigh Kasperek, Maneka Singh

Captain: Amelia Kerr Vice-Captain: Caitlin Gurrey

NB-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Holly Topp, Caitlin Gurrey, Rebecca Burns, Amelia Kerr, Nensi Patel, Xara Jetly, Lauren Heaps, Georgia Plimmer, Brooke Halliday, Jess Kerr, Shriya Naidu

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Nensi Patel Vice-Captain: Xara Jetly

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee