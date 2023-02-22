NBC vs CCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Guwahati Premier League, Match 9

Nabajyoti Club (NBC) will take on City Cricket Club (CCC) in the ninth match of the Guwahati Premier League at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Thursday, February 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NBC vs CCC Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Nabajyoti Club come into the game after a convincing win over West Guwahati in their previous match. Their top-order batters, including Rituraj Biswas and Nihar Deka, have been in good form and will look to continue their run-scoring streak in this match. Their bowling attack, led by right-arm fast bowler Dipjyoti Saikia, has also been impressive, and they will look to restrict the opposition to a manageable total.

City Cricket Club, on the other hand, are coming off a solid five-wicket win over 91 Yards Club after losing their first game. Their bowling attack is also well-balanced, with Bhumiz's pace and Abhijot Sidhu's spin providing different options for the captain. They'll look to keep their winning streak going in the upcoming game.

NBC vs CCC Match Details, Guwahati Premier League

The ninth match of the Guwahati Premier League will be played on February 23 at the Judges Field in Guwahati. The match is set to take place at 10.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NBC vs CCC, Guwahati Premier League, Match 9

Date and Time: February 23, 2023, 10.00 am IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

NBC vs CCC, Pitch Report

The pitch at Judges Field is known for being batting-friendly, with even bounce and good pace. The ball comes onto the bat nicely, making strokeplay easier for the batters. However, the pitch usually remains true throughout the game and does not deteriorate heavily.

The average score is around 140-160, with some high-scoring games recorded in the last three games. The team that wins the toss usually prefers to bat first and set a total, as chasing can be difficult due to the pressure of the scoreboard.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by team batting first: 3

Matches won by team bowling first: 2

Average 1st innings score: 111

Average 2nd innings score: 103

NBC vs CCC probable playing XIs for today’s match

NBC Team/Injury News

No major updates.

NBC Probable Playing XI

Amlanjyoti Das, Roshan Alam, Rituraj Biswas, Avijit Singha Roy (c&wk), Chanakya Sar Parvej Musaraf, Dharani Rabha, Bishal Roy, Nihar Deka, Dipjyoti Saikia, Pallav Karunakar

CCC Team/Injury News

No major updates.

CCC Probable Playing XI

Romario Sharma (c), Rahul Hazarika, Sibsankar Roy, Jogeswar Bhumiz, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Dibakar Johri, Raj Agarwal, Wasiqur Rahman, Aditya Barua, Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Rajjakuddin Ahmed

Today's NBC vs CCC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Hrishkesh Tamuli (285 runs in 7 matches; Average: 47.50)

Tamuli is expected to play a key role in this game. He played a valuable 15-run innings in the last game and is expected to deliver once again in today's match.

Top Batter Pick

Sibsankar Roy (59 runs in 2 matches, Average: 59.00)

Sibsankar Roy is the eighth-leading run-scorer in the competition. He has scored 59 runs at an outstanding average of 59.00 in two games and could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Romario Sharma (39 runs & one wicket in 2 matches, E.R: 6.00)

Romario Sharma is an excellent all-rounder and has been outstanding with both the bat and the ball so far, taking one wicket and scoring 39 runs in two games. Given his experience and ability, he could be a key addition to your NBC vs CCC Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Dipjyoti Saikia (5 wickets in 2 matches; Average: 6.20)

Dipjyoti Saikia is the sixth-leading wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament with five wickets at an average of 6.20 in just two games. He's a must-have for your fantasy team.

NBC vs CCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Bishal Roy

Bishal Roy has looked in decent form in the tournament and could be a good captaincy pick for your fantasy team. He has scored 62 runs at an impressive average of 62.00 in two games.

Jogeswar Bhumiz

Bhumiz has been in excellent form with the ball and has been a regular wicket-taking option for his side. He has picked up four wickets at an average of 4.00 in two games so far.

Top 5 Picks for NBC vs CCC Dream 11 Team

Chanakya Sar

Parvej Musaraf

Dharani Rabha

Abhijot Singh Sidhu

Dibakar Johri

NBC vs CCC Match Expert Tips, 9th Match

Dibakar Johri was excellent with his bowling performances in his previous outing, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.50. He could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

NBC vs CCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head-to-Head League

NBC vs CCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Wasiqur Rahman, Hrishikesh Tamuli

Batters: S Roy, Rahul Hazarika, Bishal Roy

All-rounders: A Das, Romario Sharma, R Biswas

Bowlers: Jogeswar Bhumiz, Chanakya Sar, Dipjyoti Saikia

NBC vs CCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League

NBC vs CCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Wasiqur Rahman

Batters: S Roy, Rahul Hazarika, Bishal Roy

All-rounders: A Das, Romario Sharma, R Alam

Bowlers: Jogeswar Bhumiz, Chanakya Sar, Dipjyoti Saikia, A Singh

Poll : 0 votes