NBC vs NYC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Guwahati Premier League T20, Match 21

The Nabajyoti Club (NBC) will lock horns with the 91 Yards Club (NYC) in the 21st match of the Guwahati Premier League T20 on Wednesday, March 1. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NBC vs NYC Dream11 fantasy prediction, fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs and the pitch report.

The Nabajyoti Club have not started the tournament on the right note. They have played six matches so far in the tournament and have lost four of them. They are currently fourth in the points table and are in desperate need of a win to get their campaign back on track.

Meanwhile, 91 Yards Club are going through a similar time in the tournament. Much like their opponents, they have also managed to win just two of their six matches. They are currently fifth in the points table courtesy of a worse net run rate than the Nabajyoti Club.

NBC vs NYC Match Details

The 21st match of the Guwahati Premier League T20 will be played on March 1 at the Judges Field in Guwahati at 10.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda live score section.

Match: NBC vs NYC, Navi Mumbai Premier League, Match 21

Date and Time: March 1, 2023, 10.00 am IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

NBC vs NYC Pitch Report

The pitch at the Judges field has been very good for batting. Scores of 200-plus have been quite a frequent phenomenon in the tournament. Another high-scoring encounter is on the cards.

NBC vs NYC Probable Playing XIs for today's match

NBC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NBC Probable Playing XI

Nibir Deka, Denish Das, Bishal Roy, Avijit Singha Roy, Nihar Deka, Roshan Basfore, Dharani Rabha, Rituraj Biswas, Dipjyoti Saikia, Ravi Chetri, and Roshan Alam.

NYC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NYC Probable Playing XI

Kunal Sakia, Siddhesh Wath, Danish Ahmed, Shubham Dubey, Reshab Dipak, Mukhtar Hussain, Ishan Ahmed, Roshan Topno, Sunil Lachit, Kunal Sharma, and Saurav Dihigya.

NBC vs NYC Dream11 Match Top Pick

Wicketkeeper

Kunal Sakia

Kunal Sakia has been in decent form with the bat. He played a brilliant knock in the last match and that makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Bishal Roy Jr.

Bishal Roy has been in brilliant touch with the bat this tournament. He has played some match-winning knocks in the top order, which makes him the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

Danish Ahmed

Danish Ahmed has been brilliant with both the bat and the ball. He is picking up valuable fantasy points in both innings of the match and that makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

Reshab Dipak

Reshab Dipak has been good with the ball in this tournament. He has also come in handy with the bat lower down the order and that makes him the best bet from the bowler's section for the match.

NBC vs NYC Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Reshab Dipak

Reshab Dipak has been lethal with the ball in this tournament. He has also contributed with the bat in hand. He is one of the safest picks as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

Danish Ahmed

Danish Ahmed's all-round abilities makes him a great point multiplier. His recent form makes him a safe pick as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

Five Must-picks for NBC vs NYC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Danish Ahmed

Reshab Dipak

Bishal Roy Jr.

Kunal Sakia

Dharani Rabha

NBC vs NYC match expert tips

The pitch will be good for batting and the batters will enjoy the surface. Top-order batters and middle-order power hitters will be the best picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more expert tips and suggestions, click here

NBC vs NYC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

NBC vs NYC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kuna Sakia

Batters: S Wath, N Deka, Bishal Roy Jr.

All-rounders: A Das, R Alam-I, Danish Ahmed

Bowlers: M Hussain, D Rabha, D Saikia, R Dipak

NBC vs NYC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NBC vs NYC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kuna Sakia

Batters: S Wath, N Deka, Bishal Roy Jr.

All-rounders: A Das, R Alam-I, Danish Ahmed

Bowlers: M Hussain, D Rabha, D Saikia, R Dipak

Poll : 0 votes