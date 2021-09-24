NC vs SWD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

The Northern Cape will take on the South Western Districts in the second match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2021 on September 24th at Diamond Oval, Kimberley.

Northern Cape finished third in Pool B with two victories in four games during the previous season, whereas South Western Districts could only manage a single win in four matches and finished fourth.

Both sides will be looking to get off to a good start in the tournament's first game.

NC vs SWD Probable Playing 11 Today

Northern Cape

Hanu Viljoen (WK), Qaasim Adams, Jonathan Vandiar, Evan Jones, Aubrey Swanepoel (C), Ernest Kemm, Beyers Swanepoel, Johan van-Dyk, Andrew Rasemene, Jerome Xaba

South Western Districts

Jean Du Plessis (C & WK), Andre Malan, Hanno Kotze, Jedi, van Briesies, Renaldo Meyer, Onke Nyaku, Sean Whitehead, Herschel America, Pheko Molestane, Marcello Piedt

Match Details

NC vs SWD, CSA T20 Challenge 2021

Date and Time: 24th September 6:00 pm IST

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Pitch Report

The ground at Kimberley's Diamond Oval will be beneficial to both aspects of the game. Pacers might get some movement initially whereas batters will have the opportunity to execute their shots in the second half of the match.

The average first innings score on this pitch is somewhere around 150 and the team that wins the toss will want to bowl first.

Today’s NC vs SWD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jean Du Plessis: Jean is a decent option for the wicket-keeper position. He has the ability to hit big shots while also contributing behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Andre Malan: Andre is a consistent batter and has the potential to score huge runs. He can prove to be crucial in today’s game.

Qaasim Adams: Adams is a reliable batsman and can score good runs with his bat. He can also contribute with the ball by chipping in a few overs.

All-rounders

Aubrey Swanepoel: Aubrey is a must-pick in the all-rounder department. He can play decent strokes and can also contribute with the ball.

Onke Nyaku: Onke is another good option for the all-rounder. He performed brilliantly the previous season and will look to carry on his form.

Bowlers

Beyers Swanepoel: Beyers will be a key bowler for the Capes. He can prove to be effective in death overs with his subtle variations.

Herschel America: Herschel will be a safe option in the bowling section. He has the ability to contain the batters and pick up vital wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in NC vs SWD Dream11 prediction team

Aubrey Swanepoel (NC)

Qaasim Adams (NC)

Jean Du Plessis (SWD)

Andre Malan (SWD)

Beyers Swanepoel (NC)

Important stats for NC vs SWD Dream11 prediction team

Both teams will be playing their first match.

NC vs SWD Dream11 Prediction Today

NC vs SWD Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jean Du Plessis, Qaasim Adams, Andre Malan, Hanno Kotze, Aubrey Swanepoel, Onke Nyaku, Emest Klemm, Renaldo Meyer, Beyers Swanepoel, Pheko Molestane, Herschel America

Captain: Aubrey Swanepoel Vice-Captain: Onke Nyaku

NC vs SWD Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jean Du Plessis, Hanu Viljoen, Jonathan Vandiar, Qaasim Adams, Andre Malan, Aubrey Swanepoel, Onke Nyaku, Emest Klemm, Marcello Piedt, Beyers Swanepoel, Herschel America

Captain: Andre Malan Vice-Captain: Qaasim Adams

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee