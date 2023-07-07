NCA vs ASR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for KCC T10 Summer Challenge League, Match 54

The Noor CM Academy (NCA) will be up against the Al-Sayer (ASR) in the 54th match of the KCC T10 Summer Challenge League at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday, July 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NCA vs ASR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
The Al-Sayer have been good in the tournament, having won seven of their nine games. They have been well assisted by experienced Mudassar Saleem, Adnan Mahmood, Zeeshan Ahmad, and Nazir Sayed Shabbir.
Meanwhile, the Noor CM Academy are having an ordinary tournament and have only won four of their nine games. They have Adith Kumara Bolanda, Rohan Wijewardana, Rohitha Jayasooriya, and Wender Botheju among their ranks, and they will leave no stone unturned in this must-win encounter.
NCA vs ASR Match Details
The 54th match of the KCC T10 Summer Challenge League will be played on July 7 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 08.45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
NCA vs ASR, Match 54th
Date and Time: July 07, 2023, 08.45 pm IST
Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait
NCA vs ASR, Pitch Report
The Sulaibiya Cricket Ground's pitch has been well-balanced. The Pacers are likely to see some action with the new ball. Batters will need to bide their time in the middle before shifting gears. A score of around 100 could prove to be par at the venue.
NCA vs ASR Form Guide
NCA - W, W, L, L, L
MEC - W, L, W, D, W
NCA vs ASR Probable Playing XI
NCA Playing XI
No injury updates.
Abdul Gayaz Shaikh, Shafi Shaikh, Adith Kumara Bolanda, Rohan Wijewardana, Rohitha Jayasooriya, Sabni Unais, Wender Botheju (wk), Khurram Sayeed (c), Abdul Wahab Iftikhar, Nagarjuna Ankipalli, and Lokesh Sharma.
ASR Playing XI
No injury updates.
Mudassar Saleem, Adnan Mahmood (wk), Zeeshan Ahmad, Nazir Sayed Shabbir (c), Umair Pathan, Mohammad Sohel, Mohammed Hisham, Dhakash Lakshman, Muhammad lqbal, Abdul Aziz Karim, and Muhammad Farooq.
NCA vs ASR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Wender Botheju (228 runs in 7 games; Average: 45.60)
Wender Botheju is a reliable and consistent choice for the wicketkeeper's role. He has scored 228 runs at an average of 45.60 in seven games. He has also proven to be fine behind the stumps.
Top Batter Pick
Mudassar Saleem (215 in 8 games; Average: 30.71)
Mudassar Saleem has been in excellent form and has looked spectacular with the bat in the ongoing tournament, scoring 215 runs at an average of 30.71 in eight games. His side is expected to rely upon him in upcoming games as well.
Top All-rounder Pick
Adith Kumara Bolanda (183 runs in 7 games; Average: 30.50)
Adith Kumara Bolanda is a fantastic batting all-rounder who has been consistent and could be a great pick for your NCA vs ASR Dream11 fantasy team. He has amassed 183 runs at an average of 30.50 in seven games.
Top Bowler Pick
Rohan Wijewardana (13 wickets in 9 games; Average: 10.00)
Rohan Wijewardana is a wicket-taking bowler with nine wickets to his name at an average of 10.00 from nine games.
NCA vs ASR match captain and vice-captain choices
Muhammad Shaheer
Muhammad Shaheer has impressed everyone with his bowling performances in the competition so far. He has picked up 14 wickets at an average of 9.79 and an economy rate of 7.61 in nine games. Given his chances of bowling crucial overs, he is a promising captaincy option for your Dream11 fantasy team.
Adnan Mahmood
Adnan Mahmood is a top batter for his team and has shown some potential with his glove work behind the stumps. He has scored 188 runs at an average of 23.50 in nine games. That makes him the perfect choice for vice-captaincy in your fantasy team.
5 Must-Picks for NCA vs ASR, Match 54
Mohammed Hisham
Khurram Sayeed
Abdul Wahab Iftikhar
Nagarjuna Ankipalli
Dhakash Lakshman
NCA vs ASR match expert tips
Wender Botheju is an experienced and talented batter as he can hit the ball hard and play long innings, so he will look to grab opportunities in this important game.
NCA vs ASR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 54, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeepers: Wender Botheju, Adnan Mahmood
Batters: Mudassar Saleem, S Shaikh, M Aqif
All-rounders: Adith Kumara Bolanda, M Sohel, N Ankipalli
Bowlers: Rohan Wijewardana, Muhammad Shaheer, A Abdulkarim
NCA vs ASR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 54, Grand League
Wicketkeepers: Wender Botheju, Adnan Mahmood, Z Ahmad
Batters: Mudassar Saleem, S Shaikh
All-rounders: Adith Kumara Bolanda, M Sohel, N Ankipalli
Bowlers: Rohan Wijewardana, Muhammad Shaheer, A Abdulkarim