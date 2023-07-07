NCA vs ASR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for KCC T10 Summer Challenge League, Match 54

The Noor CM Academy (NCA) will be up against the Al-Sayer (ASR) in the 54th match of the KCC T10 Summer Challenge League at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday, July 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NCA vs ASR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Al-Sayer have been good in the tournament, having won seven of their nine games. They have been well assisted by experienced Mudassar Saleem, Adnan Mahmood, Zeeshan Ahmad, and Nazir Sayed Shabbir.

Meanwhile, the Noor CM Academy are having an ordinary tournament and have only won four of their nine games. They have Adith Kumara Bolanda, Rohan Wijewardana, Rohitha Jayasooriya, and Wender Botheju among their ranks, and they will leave no stone unturned in this must-win encounter.

NCA vs ASR Match Details

The 54th match of the KCC T10 Summer Challenge League will be played on July 7 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 08.45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NCA vs ASR, Match 54th

Date and Time: July 07, 2023, 08.45 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

NCA vs ASR, Pitch Report

The Sulaibiya Cricket Ground's pitch has been well-balanced. The Pacers are likely to see some action with the new ball. Batters will need to bide their time in the middle before shifting gears. A score of around 100 could prove to be par at the venue.

NCA vs ASR Form Guide

NCA - W, W, L, L, L

MEC - W, L, W, D, W

NCA vs ASR Probable Playing XI

NCA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Abdul Gayaz Shaikh, Shafi Shaikh, Adith Kumara Bolanda, Rohan Wijewardana, Rohitha Jayasooriya, Sabni Unais, Wender Botheju (wk), Khurram Sayeed (c), Abdul Wahab Iftikhar, Nagarjuna Ankipalli, and Lokesh Sharma.

ASR Playing XI

No injury updates.

Mudassar Saleem, Adnan Mahmood (wk), Zeeshan Ahmad, Nazir Sayed Shabbir (c), Umair Pathan, Mohammad Sohel, Mohammed Hisham, Dhakash Lakshman, Muhammad lqbal, Abdul Aziz Karim, and Muhammad Farooq.

NCA vs ASR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Wender Botheju (228 runs in 7 games; Average: 45.60)

Wender Botheju is a reliable and consistent choice for the wicketkeeper's role. He has scored 228 runs at an average of 45.60 in seven games. He has also proven to be fine behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Mudassar Saleem (215 in 8 games; Average: 30.71)

Mudassar Saleem has been in excellent form and has looked spectacular with the bat in the ongoing tournament, scoring 215 runs at an average of 30.71 in eight games. His side is expected to rely upon him in upcoming games as well.

Top All-rounder Pick

Adith Kumara Bolanda (183 runs in 7 games; Average: 30.50)

Adith Kumara Bolanda is a fantastic batting all-rounder who has been consistent and could be a great pick for your NCA vs ASR Dream11 fantasy team. He has amassed 183 runs at an average of 30.50 in seven games.

Top Bowler Pick

Rohan Wijewardana (13 wickets in 9 games; Average: 10.00)

Rohan Wijewardana is a wicket-taking bowler with nine wickets to his name at an average of 10.00 from nine games.

NCA vs ASR match captain and vice-captain choices

Muhammad Shaheer

Muhammad Shaheer has impressed everyone with his bowling performances in the competition so far. He has picked up 14 wickets at an average of 9.79 and an economy rate of 7.61 in nine games. Given his chances of bowling crucial overs, he is a promising captaincy option for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Adnan Mahmood

Adnan Mahmood is a top batter for his team and has shown some potential with his glove work behind the stumps. He has scored 188 runs at an average of 23.50 in nine games. That makes him the perfect choice for vice-captaincy in your fantasy team.

5 Must-Picks for NCA vs ASR, Match 54

Mohammed Hisham

Khurram Sayeed

Abdul Wahab Iftikhar

Nagarjuna Ankipalli

Dhakash Lakshman

NCA vs ASR match expert tips

Wender Botheju is an experienced and talented batter as he can hit the ball hard and play long innings, so he will look to grab opportunities in this important game.

NCA vs ASR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 54, Head-to-Head League

NCA vs ASR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Wender Botheju, Adnan Mahmood

Batters: Mudassar Saleem, S Shaikh, M Aqif

All-rounders: Adith Kumara Bolanda, M Sohel, N Ankipalli

Bowlers: Rohan Wijewardana, Muhammad Shaheer, A Abdulkarim

NCA vs ASR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 54, Grand League

NCA vs ASR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Wender Botheju, Adnan Mahmood, Z Ahmad

Batters: Mudassar Saleem, S Shaikh

All-rounders: Adith Kumara Bolanda, M Sohel, N Ankipalli

Bowlers: Rohan Wijewardana, Muhammad Shaheer, A Abdulkarim

