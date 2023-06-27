NCA vs MEC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCC T10 Summer Challenge League, Match 38

The 38th match of the KCC T10 Summer Challenge League will see the Noor CM Academy (NCA) squaring off against MEC (MEC) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Tuesday, June 27. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NCA vs MEC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Noor CM Academy have won one of their last six matches. MEC, on the other hand, have won two victories in six appearances.

Noor CM Academy will give it their all to win the match, but the MEC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NCA vs MEC Match Details

The 38th match of the KCC T10 Summer Challenge League will be played on June 27 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 1:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NCA vs MEC, Match 38

Date and Time: 27th June 2023, 12:45 AM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring match where top order batsmen will be crucial. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Stack CC and Lions XI, where a total of 178 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

NCA vs MEC Form Guide

NCA - Won 1 of their last 6 matches

MEC - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

NCA vs MEC Probable Playing XI

NCA Playing XI

No injury updates

Shah Hyder Hussain, Abdullah Asif, Shafi Shaikh, Muzifbasha shaik, Roshan Buddika, Nagarjuna Ankipalli, Muhammad-Akbar Muhammad-Akram, Abdul Gayaz Shaikh (wk), Wender Botheju, Sabni Unais (c), Rohan Wijewardana

MEC Playing XI

No injury updates

Najam Ahmed, Nouman Fakhar, Mohammad Moiz, Shafir Ali (c), Awais Rafi Muhammad, Aqeel-Ahmed Iftikar, Sohail Ahmed-I, Hassan Younas Muhammad, Murtaza Nasim Mohammad, Muizz-Ahmed mirza (wk), Mohammad Nabeel

NCA vs MEC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

W Botheju

W Botheju is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Gayaz is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Nabeel

N Ahmed and M Nabeel are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Shaikh played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

N Fakhar

S Ahmad and N Fakhar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Muhammad is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

R Wijewardana

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Nasim and R Wijewardana. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Shaik is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NCA vs MEC match captain and vice-captain choices

N Fakhar

N Fakhar will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 358 points in the last six matches.

S Ahmed

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Ahmed as he will bowl crucial overs and also bat in the middle order. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 263 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for NCA vs MEC, Match 38

S Ahmed

N Fakhar

A Muhammad

R Wijewardana

W Botheju

Noor CM Academy vs MEC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Noor CM Academy vs MEC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: W Botheju, A Gayaz

Batters: M Nabeel, N Ahmed

All-rounders: A Muhammad, A Kumara, S Ahmed (vc), N Fakhar (c), R Buddika

Bowlers: R Wijewardana, M Nasim

Noor CM Academy vs MEC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: W Botheju (vc)

Batters: M Nabeel, S Shaikh

All-rounders: A Muhammad, A Kumara, S Ahmed, N Fakhar (c), R Buddika

Bowlers: R Wijewardana, M Nasim, M Shaik

