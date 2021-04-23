NCC vs WCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Darwin ODD Match - Apr 24, 2021

Nightcliff Cricket Club will be squaring off against Waratah Cricket Club in the first game of Round 3 of the Darwin and District Cricket Senior Competition at Nightcliff Oval on Saturday.

Nightcliff Cricket Club will be keen to bounce back after an agonizing four-run loss in Round 2 against PINT Cricket Club. They currently find themselves languishing at the penultimate position in the Darwin ODD points table, losing the only game they have played. The Nightcliff Cricket Club's bowling unit needs to pull up their socks if they want to advance in the tournament. They will need to be at their best to defeat defending champions Waratah Cricket Club.

The Waratah Cricket Club, on the other hand, were phenomenal in their opening game of the tournament as they registered a massive 114-run victory over Palmerston. The defending champions are currently placed in third position in the Darwin ODD points table with one win from one. The Waratah Cricket Club will be hoping to pick up a win on Saturday to register their second consecutive victory in the tournament.

The Nightcliff Cricket Club and the Waratah Cricket Club met each other twice last season, with both teams emerging victorious once.

There's nothing much to separate the two sides at the moment, but the home conditions might play into the Nightcliff Cricket Club's favor.

Squads to choose from

Nightcliff Cricket Club

Cameron Tonkin, Coen McKinnon, Jason Hatton, Joel Curtis, Josh Hartill, James Dix, Janu Varatharajan, Nachiket Sant (C), Michael Kudra (WK), Andrew Richards, Ryan McElduff, William Blair and Phillip Hull.

Waratah Cricket Club

Riley Vernon, Austin Umpherston, Dylan Hunter, IC Jassal, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Jonathan Caderamanpulle, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Madura Weerasinghe, Udara Weerasinghe, Cooper Zobel (WK), Isaac Conway (C), Himesh Silva Sandaradura and Wilson Ryan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Nightcliff Cricket Club

Cameron Tonkin, Coen McKinnon, Joel Curtis, Josh Hartill, James Dix, Janu Varatharajan, Nachiket Sant (C), Michael Kudra (WK), Andrew Richards, Ryan McElduff, William Blair, Phillip Hull.

Waratah Cricket Club

Austin Umpherston, Dylan Hunter, IC Jassal, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Jonathan Caderamanpulle, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Madura Weerasinghe, Udara Weerasinghe, Cooper Zobel (WK), Isaac Conway (C), Wilson Ryan.

Match Details

Match: Nightcliff Cricket Club vs Waratah Cricket Club, Match 7

Date & Time: 24th April 2021, 07:00 AM IST

Venue: Nightcliff Oval, Darwin.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Nightcliff Oval has equally assisted the batsmen and the bowlers. While the bowlers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball, the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. The average first innings score at the venue is 209 runs.

Darwin ODD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (NCC vs WCC)

NCC vs WCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Darwin ODD

Fantasy Suggestion#1: Michael Kudra, Joel Curtis, Isaac Conway, Austin Umpherston, Janu Varatharajan, Ryan McElduff, Dylan Hunter, Udara Weerasinghe, Andrew Richards, Phillip Hull, Madura Weerasinghe.

Captain: Udara Weerasinghe. Vice-captain: Isaac Conway.

Fantasy Suggestion#2: Michael Kudra, Joel Curtis, Josh Hartill, Isaac Conway, Austin Umpherston, Janu Varatharajan, Jonathan Caderamanpulle, Udara Weerasinghe, Phillip Hull, Madura Weerasinghe, Wilson Ryan.

Captain: Udara Weerasinghe. Vice-captain: Madura Weerasinghe.