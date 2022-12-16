NCH vs GRB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CSA One-Day Cup Division 2, Match 14

Northern Cape Heat will lock horns with Garden Route Badgers in the 14th match of the CSA One-Day Cup Division 2 at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on December 16. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about NCH vs GRB Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Northern Cape Heat have won two out of their three matches and are fourth in the points table. They won their last game against Mpumalanga by five wickets. Garden Route Badgers, on the other hand, have a similar record and are second in the standings. They lost their last game against Limpopo by four wickets.

NCH vs GRB Match Details

The 14th match of CSA One-Day Cup Division 2 will be played at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on December 16. The match is set to start at 1:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NCH vs GRB, CSA One-Day Cup Division 2, Match 14

Date and Time: 16th December 2022, 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

NCH vs GRB Pitch Report

The track at the Diamond Oval is a bowling-friendly one, where the pacers will get plenty of seam and swing. Meanwhile, batters will have to bide some time in the middle before playing big shots. All of the last five matches played here have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 5 Matches (CSA One-Day Cup Division 2)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 5

Average first innings score: 224

Average second innings score: 226

NCH vs GRB Form Guide (CSA One-Day Cup Division 2)

NCH: W-L-W

GRB: L-W-W

NCH vs GRB probable playing 11s for today’s match

NCH Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

NCH Probable Playing 11

Hanu Viljoen, Jason Oakes, Kelly Smuts, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Victor Mahlangu, Grant Thomson, Ernest Kemm, Juan Landsberg, Tshepo Ntuli, Jerome Xaba, Johan Van-Dyk.

GRB Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

GRB Probable Playing 11

Mathew Christensen, Blayde Capell, Jhedli van Briesies, Onke Nyaku, Hanno Kotze, Sean Whitehead, Pheko Moletsane, Keenan Vieira, Jarred Jardine, Basheeru Deen Walters, Sintu Majiza.

NCH vs GRB Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jhedli van Briesies (2 matches, 37 runs, Strike Rate: 63.79)

Jhedli has a safe pair of gloves behind the stumps and has scored 37 runs in two matches with the bat. He could be a decent pick for wicket-keeping roles.

Top Batter Pick

Mathew Christensen (2 matches, 123 runs, Strike Rate: 68.33)

Mathew has been phenomenal in this tournament with the bat, scoring 123 runs in two matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ernest Kemm (3 matches, 112 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 77.24 and Economy Rate: 3.85)

Kemm is a genuine match-winner who will be looking to contribute with both the bat and ball in Friday's game. He has managed to pick up three wickets while scoring 112 runs in three matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Sintu Majiza (1 match, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.29)

Sintu scalped four wickets in the last match at an economy of 4.29. He is looking in great touch and it wouldn't be a wise decision to drop him.

NCH vs GRB match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Ernest Kemm

Kemm is a dependable bet for the captaincy roles due to his consistent performances. He has scored 112 runs and also scalped three wickets in three matches.

Grant Thomson

Thomson has been a phenomenal player with his capabilities to perform from both ends. He has scored 159 runs while picking up five wickets in three matches.

5 Must-pick players with stats for NCH vs GRB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Jhedli van Briesies: 37 runs in 2 matches

Mathew Christensen: 123 runs in 2 matches

Ernest Kemm: 112 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches

Sintu Majiza: 4 wickets in 1 match

Grant Thomson: 159 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches

NCH vs GRB match expert tips

Ernest Kemm could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this NCH vs GRB match, click here!

NCH vs GRB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Head to Head League

NCH vs GRB Dream11 Prediction - CSA One-Day Cup Division 2

NCH vs GRB Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Jhedli van Briesies

Batters: Kelly Smuts, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Mathew Christensen, Hanno Kotze

All-rounders: Grant Thomson, Ernest Kemm, Onke Nyaku

Bowlers: Basheeru Deen Walters, Tshepo Ntuli, Sean Whitehead

NCH vs GRB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Grand League

NCH vs GRB Dream11 Prediction - CSA One-Day Cup Division 2

NCH vs GRB Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jhedli van Briesies

Batters: Kelly Smuts, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Hanno Kotze

All-rounders: Grant Thomson, Ernest Kemm, Onke Nyaku, Juan Landsberg

Bowlers: Tshepo Ntuli, Sean Whitehead, Sintu Majeza

Poll : 0 votes