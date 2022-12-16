NCH vs GRB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CSA One-Day Cup Division 2, Match 14

Northern Cape Heat will lock horns with Garden Route Badgers in the 14th match of the CSA One-Day Cup Division 2 at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on December 16. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about NCH vs GRB Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Northern Cape Heat have won two out of their three matches and are fourth in the points table. They won their last game against Mpumalanga by five wickets. Garden Route Badgers, on the other hand, have a similar record and are second in the standings. They lost their last game against Limpopo by four wickets.
NCH vs GRB Match Details
The 14th match of CSA One-Day Cup Division 2 will be played at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on December 16. The match is set to start at 1:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
NCH vs GRB, CSA One-Day Cup Division 2, Match 14
Date and Time: 16th December 2022, 1:30 pm IST
Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley
NCH vs GRB Pitch Report
The track at the Diamond Oval is a bowling-friendly one, where the pacers will get plenty of seam and swing. Meanwhile, batters will have to bide some time in the middle before playing big shots. All of the last five matches played here have been won by the chasing teams.
Last 5 Matches (CSA One-Day Cup Division 2)
Matches won by batting first: 0
Matches won by bowling first: 5
Average first innings score: 224
Average second innings score: 226
NCH vs GRB Form Guide (CSA One-Day Cup Division 2)
NCH: W-L-W
GRB: L-W-W
NCH vs GRB probable playing 11s for today’s match
NCH Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
NCH Probable Playing 11
Hanu Viljoen, Jason Oakes, Kelly Smuts, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Victor Mahlangu, Grant Thomson, Ernest Kemm, Juan Landsberg, Tshepo Ntuli, Jerome Xaba, Johan Van-Dyk.
GRB Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
GRB Probable Playing 11
Mathew Christensen, Blayde Capell, Jhedli van Briesies, Onke Nyaku, Hanno Kotze, Sean Whitehead, Pheko Moletsane, Keenan Vieira, Jarred Jardine, Basheeru Deen Walters, Sintu Majiza.
NCH vs GRB Dream 11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Jhedli van Briesies (2 matches, 37 runs, Strike Rate: 63.79)
Jhedli has a safe pair of gloves behind the stumps and has scored 37 runs in two matches with the bat. He could be a decent pick for wicket-keeping roles.
Top Batter Pick
Mathew Christensen (2 matches, 123 runs, Strike Rate: 68.33)
Mathew has been phenomenal in this tournament with the bat, scoring 123 runs in two matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.
Top All-rounder Pick
Ernest Kemm (3 matches, 112 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 77.24 and Economy Rate: 3.85)
Kemm is a genuine match-winner who will be looking to contribute with both the bat and ball in Friday's game. He has managed to pick up three wickets while scoring 112 runs in three matches.
Top Bowler Pick
Sintu Majiza (1 match, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.29)
Sintu scalped four wickets in the last match at an economy of 4.29. He is looking in great touch and it wouldn't be a wise decision to drop him.
NCH vs GRB match Captain and Vice-captain choices
Ernest Kemm
Kemm is a dependable bet for the captaincy roles due to his consistent performances. He has scored 112 runs and also scalped three wickets in three matches.
Grant Thomson
Thomson has been a phenomenal player with his capabilities to perform from both ends. He has scored 159 runs while picking up five wickets in three matches.
5 Must-pick players with stats for NCH vs GRB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Jhedli van Briesies: 37 runs in 2 matches
Mathew Christensen: 123 runs in 2 matches
Ernest Kemm: 112 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches
Sintu Majiza: 4 wickets in 1 match
Grant Thomson: 159 runs and 5 wickets in 3 matches
NCH vs GRB match expert tips
Ernest Kemm could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.
NCH vs GRB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Head to Head League
NCH vs GRB Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Jhedli van Briesies
Batters: Kelly Smuts, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Mathew Christensen, Hanno Kotze
All-rounders: Grant Thomson, Ernest Kemm, Onke Nyaku
Bowlers: Basheeru Deen Walters, Tshepo Ntuli, Sean Whitehead
NCH vs GRB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Grand League
NCH vs GRB Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Jhedli van Briesies
Batters: Kelly Smuts, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Hanno Kotze
All-rounders: Grant Thomson, Ernest Kemm, Onke Nyaku, Juan Landsberg
Bowlers: Tshepo Ntuli, Sean Whitehead, Sintu Majeza