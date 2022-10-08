NCH vs TUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022, Semi-final 1

The Northern Cape Heat (NCH) will face the KwaZulu Natal Inland (TUS) in the first semi-final of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022 at Buffalo Park in East London on Saturday, October 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NCH vs TUS Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The Northern Cape Heat have played three matches so far, winning one, while two games ended in no results. They topped Pool B with eight points. Meanwhile, KwaZulu Natal Inland began their campaign with a victory before losing two games. They finished second in Pool A with five points.

NCH vs TUS Match Details, CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022

The first semi-final of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022 will be played on October 8 at Buffalo Park in East London. The match is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NCH vs TUS, CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022, Semi-final 1

Date and Time: 8th October, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Buffalo Park, East London

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Disney+ Hotstar

NCH vs TUS Pitch Report

Buffalo Park offers a sporting wicket that will have something in it for both batters and bowlers. The pacers are expected to be pivotal, especially with the new ball.

Last 5 matches (CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first-innings score: 142

Average second-innings score: 128

NCH vs TUS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Northern Cape Heat: W-L-T

KwaZulu Natal Inland: L-L-W

NCH vs TUS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Northern Cape Heat injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Northern Cape Heat Probable Playing 11

Hanu Viljoen, VB Mahlangu, GM Thomson, CP Klijnhans, Benjamin Van Rensburg, EH Kemm (C), J Landsberg, R Moonsamy, T Ntuli, A Rasemene, RK Terblanche.

KwaZulu Natal Inland injury/team news

No major injury updates.

KwaZulu Natal Inland Probable Playing 11

T Khumalo, A Mokgakane, MN Erlank, MJ Nofal, Alindile Mhletywa, KJ Dudgeon, G Dukes, CD Shekleton (C), S Tait, KR Mannikam, N Mfoza.

NCH vs TUS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

H Viljoen (1 match, 20 runs, Strike Rate: 100.00)

H Viljoen is a great wicketkeeper choice for your NCH vs TUS Dream11 fantasy team. He scored 20 runs at a strike rate of 100 in the only CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022 game he batted.

Top Batter pick

T Khumalo (2 matches, 62 runs, Average: 31)

T Khumalo is a dependable batter for Tuskers. He has scored 62 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 106.89.

Top All-rounder pick

E Kemm (1 match, 32 runs and 1 wicket)

E Kemm is a valuable all-rounder who has scored 32 runs and picked up a wicket.

Top Bowler pick

S Tait (3 matches, 5 wickets, Average: 14.40)

S Tait has been majestic with the ball in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022. He has taken five wickets at an average of 14.40 and a stellar economy rate of 6.00.

NCH vs TUS match captain and vice-captain choices

M Nofal

M Nofal is the third-highest run-scorer in the competition with 114 runs in three matches at an average of 38 and a brilliant strike rate of 156.16. He could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your NCH vs TUS Dream11 fantasy team.

S Tait

S Tait has done a great job in leading the Tuskers' bowling department. He has taken five wickets at a wonderful average of 14.40.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NCH vs TUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points M Nofal 114 runs 171 points S Tait 5 wickets 161 points A Mhletywa 4 wickets 124 points A Mokgakane 84 runs and 2 wickets 123 points T Khumalo 62 runs 85 points

NCH vs TUS match expert tips

A Mokgakane has been on fire with both the bat and ball and could end up being the X-factor in your NCH vs TUS Dream11 fantasy team.

NCH vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi-final 1, Head to Head League

NCH vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Team, Semi-final 1, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: H Viljoen, C Shekleton

Batters: T Khumalo, V Mahlangu, G Thomson

All-rounders: M Nofal (c), A Mokgakane, E Kemm

Bowlers: S Tait (vc), A Mhletwya, A Rasemene

NCH vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Semi-Final 1, Grand League

NCH vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Team, Semi-Final 1, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: H Viljoen

Batters: T Khumalo (vc), G Dukes, V Mahlangu, R Moonsamy

All-rounders: M Nofal, A Mokgakane (c), E Kemm

Bowlers: S Tait, T Ntuli, A Rasemene

