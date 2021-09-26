NCH vs WEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA T20 Cup 2021, Match 6

Northern Cape will take on Western Province in the sixth match of the CSA T20 Cup 2021 at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Sunday.

Northern Cape will be looking for ways to bounce back in this competition. They lost their first match against the South Western District by 24 runs. Against the Highveld Lions, they played really well but ended up losing in the one-over eliminator.

Western Province, on the other hand, were defeated by South Western Districts by three wickets in the previous game. However, their bowling unit did tremendously well in that game.

NCH vs LIO Probable Playing 11 Today

NCH XI

Ernest Kemm, Jonathan Vandiar, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Evan Jones, Aubrey Swanepoel (c), Qaasim Adams, Beyers Swanepoel, Issac Dikgale (wk), Johan van-Dyk, Andrew Rasemene, Jerome Xaba

WEP XI

Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Jonathan Bird, Aviwe Mgijima, Wayne Parnell (c), Kyle Simmonds, Jordan Woolf, Beuran Hendricks, Nandre Burger, Tshepo Moreki

Match Details

NCH vs WEP, CSA T20 2021, Match 6

Date and Time: September 26, 2021, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be batting-friendly as the ball comes well on to the willow. Pacers can expect some bounce on this track. A score of 175 is expected to be par at this venue.

Today’s NCH vs WEP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

When it comes to donning the gloves behind the stumps, there are few players better than Kyle Verreyene.

The fact that he’s also an incredible batter who can take on the bowlers also makes him a convincing choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. Verreyene has amassed 42 runs so far.

Batters

E Jones is known to bide his time on the pitch before unleashing the big shots. Once he gets going, it’s hard to stop him. Jones scored 34 runs in the first match.

Not only that, he contributed with the ball as well and ended up with a wicket to his name. He then picked up a three-wicket haul in the most recent game.

All-rounders

All-rounders are especially crucial in the T20 format and K Simmonds has been at the top of his game recently. He has scored 48 runs and scalped three wickets in the tournament so far.

Bowlers

J van Dyk’s bowling could prove to be a major cause of concern for the opposition. He’s in excellent form and introduced himself in the new season with five wickets in just two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in NCH vs WEP Dream11 prediction team

E Jones (NCH) – 188 points

Z Hamza (WEP) – 162 points

K Simmonds (WEP) – 154 points

J van-Dyk (NCH) – 153 points

E Kemm (NCH) – 122 points

Important stats for NCH vs WEP Dream11 prediction team

E Jones: 44 runs and 4 wickets

Z Hamza: 106 runs

K Simmonds: 48 runs and 3 wickets

J van Dyk: 5 wickets

E Kemm: 90 runs

NCH vs WEP Dream11 Prediction Today

NCH vs WEP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Verreyene, E Jones, Z Hamza, J Vandiar, K Simmonds, E Kemm, A Swanepoel, W Parnell, J van-Dyk, N Burger, B Hendricks

Captain: E Jones, Vice-Captain: K Simmonds

NCH vs WEP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Verreyene, E Jones, Z Hamza, J Vandiar, T d Zorzi, K Simmonds, E Kemm, W Parnell, J van-Dyk, N Burger, B Hendricks

Captain: Z Hamza, Vice-Captain: E Kemm.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar