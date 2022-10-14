NCMI vs CECC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC T20 Elite Championship, Match 20

NCM Investments (NCMI) will be up against Ceylinco Express CC (CECC) in the 16th match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate, on Friday, October 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NCMI vs CECC Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

NCM Investments have won two out of their three matches and are fourth in the points table. They lost their last game against Kuwait Swedish by nine wickets. Ceylinco Express CC, on the other hand, have lost three in three and are currently placed at the bottom of the standings. They lost their last fixture against the Future Stars by eight wickets.

NCMI vs CECC Match Details

The 20th match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship will be played on October 14th at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate. The match is set to take place at 11:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NCMI vs CECC, KCC T-20 Elite Championship, Match 20

Date and Time: 14th October, 2022, 11:30 pm IST

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate

NCMI vs CECC Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sulabiya Ground is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to find some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last five matches played at the venue being 155 runs.

Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 155

Average second-innings score: 149

NCMI vs CECC Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

NCM Investments: L-W-W

Ceylinco Express: CC: L-L-L

NCMI vs CECC probable playing 11s for today’s match

NCMI injury/team news

No major injury updates.

NCMI Probable Playing 11

Nasir Hussain (C), Diju Xavier, Unnimohan Mohandas (WK), Nimish Lathif, Meezan Ali, Indika Mangalam, Khaliq Ansari, Shahrukh Quddus, Jithin Jose, Suresh Sibyala, Manjula Prasan.

CECC injury/team news

No major injury updates.

CECC Probable Playing 11

Deepal Melvo (C), Ibrahim Rifkaz, Mohamed Rameez (WK), Mohammed Ruzly, Vengadashen Abhishek, Priyakanth Harichchandra, Viraj Weerasekara, Ahilan Ratnam, Indika Sanjeewa, Nilantha Kumara, Mohamed Hameez.

NCMI vs CECC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Unnimohan Mohandas (3 matches, 77 runs, Strike rate: 150.98)

Mohandas is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs in the upcoming match. He has scored 77 runs at a strike rate in excess of 150 in three matches.

Top Batter pick

Ahilan Ratnam (3 matches, 55 runs and 1 wicket, Strike rate: 114.58 and Economy rate: 10.67)

Ratnam has scored 55 runs at a strike rate of 114.58 and also picked up a wicket in two matches. He is a quality player who can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Priyakanth Harichchandra (3 matches, 14 runs and 3 wickets, Strike rate: 127.27 and Economy rate: 12.60)

Harichchandra has picked up three wickets in three matches. He can also score some handy runs lower down the order.

Top Bowler pick

Manjula Prasan (3 matches, 56 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: 96.55 and Economy Rate: 6.86)

Manjula has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.86 and also scored 56 runs in three matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

NCMI vs CECC match captain and vice-captain choices

Nimish Lathif

Lathif is surely a top choice for captaincy pick for your fantasy team as he can provide you with crucial points with both the bat and ball. In three matches, he has scored 39 runs and picked up three wickets as well.

Ibrahim Rifkaz

Ibrahim has scored 76 runs at a strike rate in excess of 130 and also picked up a wicket in three matches. He is a quality player who could be an essential pick for your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NCMI vs CECC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Manjula Prasan 56 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches Nimish Lathif 39 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches Ibrahim Rifkaz 76 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches Viraj Weerasekara 45 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches Meezan Ali 86 runs in 3 matches

NCMI vs CECC match expert tips

Shahrukh Quddus

Shahrukh is currently the leading wicket-taker for NCM Investments with five wickets. He could be a good budget pick for your NCMI vs CECC fantasy team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!

NCMI vs CECC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 20, Head to Head League

NCMI vs CECC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 20, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Nasir Hussain, Unnimohan Mohandas

Batters: Diju Xavier (c), Ahilan Ratnam, Meezan Ali, Ibrahim Rifkaz, Deepal Melvo

All-rounders: Nimish Lathif

Bowlers: Manjula Prasan (vc), Shahrukh Quddus, Viraj Weerasekara

NCMI vs CECC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 20, Grand League

NCMI vs CECC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 20, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Nasir Hussain, Unnimohan Mohandas

Batters: Diju Xavier, Ahilan Ratnam, Meezan Ali, Ibrahim Rifkaz (vc)

All-rounders: Priyakanth Harichchandra, Nimish Lathif (c)

Bowlers: Manjula Prasan, Shahrukh Quddus, Viraj Weerasekara

