The second semi-final of the Kuwait T20 Challengers Cup 2023 between NCM Investments (NCMI) and EcovertFM (ETF) is scheduled to be played at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra on Sunday, March 19.

NCM Investments were the table-toppers in Group B, winning four of their five matches. The likes of Nimish Lathif and Nasir Hussain have been impressive and will look to seal a place in the final as well.

They are up against a decent EcovertFM team that won three out of four completed matches in the group phase. Like NCM Investments, EcovertFM also has a resourceful side and will fancy their chances of a win.

With a place in the final in the offing, a cracker of a contest beckons in Al Jahra.

NCMI vs ETF Match Details

NCM Investments and EcovertFM face each other in the second semi-final of the Kuwait T20 Challengers Cup in Al Jahra on Sunday. The game is set to take place at 11:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NCMI vs ETF, 2nd Semi-Final

Date and Time: March 19, 2023, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Al Jahra

Live Streaming: Fancode

NCMI vs ETF probable playing 11s for today’s match

NCM Investments injury/team news

No injury concerns for NCM Investments.

NCM Investments probable playing 11

Diju Sheeli, Nimish Latif, Nasir Hussain (c), Meezan Ali, Unnimohan Mohandas (wk), Jithin Jose, Rubel Hossain, Manjula Prasan, Zafeer Ansari, Suresh Sibyala and Robin Samuel.

EcovertFM injury/team news

No injury concerns for EcovertFM.

EcovertFM probable playing 11

Naveen Jacob, Umar Abdullah, Basir Khan, Muhammad Ghulam Khan (wk), Abdullah Ghulam, Murshid Mustafa, Mirwas Masoom, Irfanullah Sultanzai, Umar Nazir Baba, Praveen Raj and Riaz Mohammad.

NCMI vs ETF Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Naveen Jacob (4 matches, 75 runs, SR: 129.31)

Naveen Jacob has had his moments on the ETF side, scoring 75 runs in four innings. He has a strike rate of 129.31 with a highest of 40 to his credit.

With Jacob due for a big score in the top order, he could be a good pick for your NCMI vs ETF Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Nasir Hussain (63 off 19) in the previous match)

Nasir Hussain has been in fine form for NCM Investments, scoring two fifties and one hundred in his last five matches. His strike rate of 194.73 holds him in good stead.

With Hussain capable of adding value with the bat as well, he is a decent addition to your NCMI vs ETF Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jithin Jose (31 off 15) & 3/45 in the previous match)

Jithin Jose found form in the previous game against PRP, scoring a 15-ball 31 in the middle order. Jose picked up three wickets with the ball as well.

Although he has not been in the best of form in this tournament, Jose's skill-set and recent form make him a bankable option for your NCMI vs ETF Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Irfan Sultanzai (3/30 in the previous match)

Irfanullah Sultanzai has been brilliant with the ball, picking up six wickets in four matches. He averages 18.00 with the ball and comes into the game on the back of a three-fer in the previous match.

With Sultanzai capable of picking wickets consistently, he is a top pick for your NCMI vs ETF Dream11 prediction team.

NCMI vs ETF match captain and vice-captain choices

Nimish Lathif

Nimish Lathif has been brilliant with both bat and ball. He has 7 wickets in four matches and has chipped in with knocks of 47(37) and 49(35) in this competition. Given his all-round skill set and form, Lathif is a good choice as captain or vice-captain for your NCMI vs ETF Dream11 prediction team.

Abdullah Ghulam

Abdullah Ghulam is another in-form player with the ball, picking nine wickets in four matches. He is averaging 9.11 with the ball with his economy of 5.12 also holding him in good stead. With the conditions also suiting Ghulam, he could be a viable captaincy pick for your NCMI vs ETF Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NCMI vs ETF Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Nasir Hussain 222 runs in 4 matches Umar Abdullah 154 runs in 3 innings Nimish Lathif 107 runs in 3 innings Abdullah Ghulam 9 wickets in 4 matches Praveen Raj 6 wickets in 3 matches

NCMI vs ETF match expert tips

Umar Abdullah has been one of ETF's best batters, scoring 154 runs in three innings. Abdullah has also starred with the ball, picking six wickets in his last five matches. If Umar likely to play a prominent role with bat and ball, he could be a brilliant differential pick for your NCMI vs ETF Dream11 prediction team.

NCMI vs ETF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NCMI vs ETF Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: U Mohandas

Batter: D Xavier, B Khan, N Jacob

Allrounder: N Lathif, N Hussain, U Abdullah

Bowler: P Raj, I Sultanzai, A Ghulam, J Jose

NCMI vs ETF Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NCMI vs ETF Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: M Masoom

Batter: D Xavier, N Jacob

Allrounder: N Lathif, N Hussain, U Abdullah, M Mustafa

Bowler: R Samuel, I Sultanzai, A Ghulam, J Jose

