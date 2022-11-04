NCMI vs FUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC T20 Elite Championship, Semifinal 

NCM Investments (NCMI) will lock horns with Future Stars (FUT) in the semifinal of the KCC T20 Elite Championship at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on November 4. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about NCMI vs FUT Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

NCMI finished second in the points table with six wins from nine games. They won their last game against Stack CC by seven wickets. Future Stars, meanwhile, also won six of their nine matches and finished just below their opponents in the standings. They won their last game against Stack CC by 10 runs.

NCMI vs FUT Match Details

The semifinal of the KCC T20 Elite Championship will be played at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday (November 4) at 05:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

Match: NCMI vs FUT, KCC T20 Elite Championship, Semifinal

Date and Time: November 4, 2022; 05:30 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

NCMI vs FUT Pitch Report

The track at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Pacers could trouble batters due to the double paced nature of the pitch. The last three games here have been won by the team batting first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 168

Average second innings score: 154

NCMI vs FUT Form Guide (Previous Matches)

NCMI: W-W-L-L-W

FUT: W-L-W-W-L

NCMI vs FUT probable playing XIs for today’s match

NCMI Injury/Team News

No major injury update

NCMI Probable Playing XI

Diju Xavier, Edson Silva, Unnimohan Mohandas, Nimish Lathif, Mohammed Meezan Ali, Manjula Prasan, Nasir Hussain, Indika Mangalam, Khaliq Ansari, Jithin Jose, Shahrukh Quddus

FUT Injury/Team News

No major injury update

FUT Probable Playing XI

Basir Khan, Naveen Jacob, Bilal Tahir, Muhammad Khan, Amin Ijaz, Bashart Ali, Abdul Jabbar, Irfanullah Sultanzai, Praveen Rao, Umar Nazir Mir, Asif Nawaz

NCMI vs FUT Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nasir Hussain (9 matches, 180 runs, Strike Rate: 156.52)

Along with being in good form with the bat, Hussain has been a safe pair of hands behind the stumps too. He has garnered 180 runs in nine games.

Top Batter Pick

Bilal Tahir (9 matches, 345 runs, Strike Rate: 181.58)

Tahir has been in red-hot form, smashing 345 runs at a srike-rate of 181.58 in nine games. He's a must-have in your fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Amin Ijaz (9 matches, 215 runs and 17 wickets, Strike Rate: 146.26 and Economy Rate: 6.70)

Ijaz has clearly been the player of the tournament with his match-winning performances. He has amassed 215 runs and scalped 17 wickets in nine games.

Top Bowler Pick

Praveen Rao (9 matches, 15 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.55)

Rao is a genuine wicket-taker who takes wickets at regular intervals. He has taken 15 wickets in nine games at an economy of 7.55

NCMI vs FUT match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Amin Ijaz

Ujaz has been performing consistently with both bat and ball. He has amassed 215 runs and picked up 17 wickets in nine games.

Diju Xavier

Xavier has been in blistering form with the willow, smashing 281 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 212.88. He could be an excellent captain in your fantasy team.

Five Must-pick players with stats for NCMI vs FUT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Amin Ijaz 215 runs and 17 wickets in 9 matches

Praveen Rao 15 wickets in 9 matches

Bilal Tahir 345 runs in 9 matches

Diju Xavier 281 runs in 9 matches

Nasir Hussain 180 runs in 9 matches

NCMI vs FUT Match Expert Tips

Amin Ijaz could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

NCMI vs FUT Dream11 Prediction Team, Semifinal, Head-to-Head League

NCMI vs FUT Dream11 Prediction - KCC T20 Elite Championship

NCMI vs FUT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nasir Hussain

Batters: Diju Xavier, Naveen Jacob, Bilal Tahir

All-rounders: Basir Khan, Nimish Lathif, Amin Ijaz, Bashart Ali

Bowlers: Manjula Prasan, Praveen Rao, Jithin Jose

NCMI vs FUT Dream11 Prediction Team, Semifinal, Grand League

NCMI vs FUT Dream11 Prediction - KCC T20 Elite Championship

NCMI vs FUT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Unnimohan Mohandas

Batters: Diju Xavier, Bilal Tahir, Edson Silva

All-rounders: Basir Khan, Nimish Lathif, Amin Ijaz, Bashart Ali

Bowlers: K Ansari, Praveen Rao, Jithin Jose

