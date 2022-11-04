NCMI vs FUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC T20 Elite Championship, Semifinal 

NCM Investments (NCMI) will lock horns with Future Stars (FUT) in the semifinal of the KCC T20 Elite Championship at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on November 4. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about NCMI vs FUT Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
NCMI finished second in the points table with six wins from nine games. They won their last game against Stack CC by seven wickets. Future Stars, meanwhile, also won six of their nine matches and finished just below their opponents in the standings. They won their last game against Stack CC by 10 runs.
NCMI vs FUT Match Details
The semifinal of the KCC T20 Elite Championship will be played at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday (November 4) at 05:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.
Match: NCMI vs FUT, KCC T20 Elite Championship, Semifinal
Date and Time: November 4, 2022; 05:30 pm IST
Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait
NCMI vs FUT Pitch Report
The track at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Pacers could trouble batters due to the double paced nature of the pitch. The last three games here have been won by the team batting first.
Last 3 Matches (this tournament)
Matches won by batting first: 3
Matches won by bowling first: 0
Average first innings score: 168
Average second innings score: 154
NCMI vs FUT Form Guide (Previous Matches)
NCMI: W-W-L-L-W
FUT: W-L-W-W-L
NCMI vs FUT probable playing XIs for today’s match
NCMI Injury/Team News
No major injury update
NCMI Probable Playing XI
Diju Xavier, Edson Silva, Unnimohan Mohandas, Nimish Lathif, Mohammed Meezan Ali, Manjula Prasan, Nasir Hussain, Indika Mangalam, Khaliq Ansari, Jithin Jose, Shahrukh Quddus
FUT Injury/Team News
No major injury update
FUT Probable Playing XI
Basir Khan, Naveen Jacob, Bilal Tahir, Muhammad Khan, Amin Ijaz, Bashart Ali, Abdul Jabbar, Irfanullah Sultanzai, Praveen Rao, Umar Nazir Mir, Asif Nawaz
NCMI vs FUT Dream 11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Nasir Hussain (9 matches, 180 runs, Strike Rate: 156.52)
Along with being in good form with the bat, Hussain has been a safe pair of hands behind the stumps too. He has garnered 180 runs in nine games.
Top Batter Pick
Bilal Tahir (9 matches, 345 runs, Strike Rate: 181.58)
Tahir has been in red-hot form, smashing 345 runs at a srike-rate of 181.58 in nine games. He's a must-have in your fantasy team.
Top All-rounder Pick
Amin Ijaz (9 matches, 215 runs and 17 wickets, Strike Rate: 146.26 and Economy Rate: 6.70)
Ijaz has clearly been the player of the tournament with his match-winning performances. He has amassed 215 runs and scalped 17 wickets in nine games.
Top Bowler Pick
Praveen Rao (9 matches, 15 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.55)
Rao is a genuine wicket-taker who takes wickets at regular intervals. He has taken 15 wickets in nine games at an economy of 7.55
NCMI vs FUT match Captain and Vice-captain choices
Amin Ijaz
Ujaz has been performing consistently with both bat and ball. He has amassed 215 runs and picked up 17 wickets in nine games.
Diju Xavier
Xavier has been in blistering form with the willow, smashing 281 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 212.88. He could be an excellent captain in your fantasy team.
Five Must-pick players with stats for NCMI vs FUT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Amin Ijaz 215 runs and 17 wickets in 9 matches
Praveen Rao 15 wickets in 9 matches
Bilal Tahir 345 runs in 9 matches
Diju Xavier 281 runs in 9 matches
Nasir Hussain 180 runs in 9 matches
NCMI vs FUT Match Expert Tips
Amin Ijaz could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.
Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this NCMI vs FUT match, click here.
NCMI vs FUT Dream11 Prediction Team, Semifinal, Head-to-Head League
NCMI vs FUT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Nasir Hussain
Batters: Diju Xavier, Naveen Jacob, Bilal Tahir
All-rounders: Basir Khan, Nimish Lathif, Amin Ijaz, Bashart Ali
Bowlers: Manjula Prasan, Praveen Rao, Jithin Jose
NCMI vs FUT Dream11 Prediction Team, Semifinal, Grand League
NCMI vs FUT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Unnimohan Mohandas
Batters: Diju Xavier, Bilal Tahir, Edson Silva
All-rounders: Basir Khan, Nimish Lathif, Amin Ijaz, Bashart Ali
Bowlers: K Ansari, Praveen Rao, Jithin Jose
