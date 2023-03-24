NCM Investments vs MEC - Dream11 Prediction - Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023

NCM Investments (NCMI) will take on MEC in the fourth match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NCMI vs MEC Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

NCM Investments were superb in the Kuwait Challengers T20 Cup recently. They remained unbeaten in five matches during the league stages but crashed out after a defeat in the semi-final. They will be looking to go the distance in this competition.

Meanwhile, this is the first match of the season for MEC. They did not play the Kuwait Challengers and will be eyeing a strong start.

NCMI vs MEC, Match Details

The fourth match of the Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023 between NCM Investments and MEC will be played on March 25, 2023, at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 1.45 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NCMI vs MEC

Date & Time: March 25, 2023, 1.45 am IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The track at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait has been an excellent one to bat on. Teams have consistently scored big and have defended it successfully. There could be something in it for both pacers and spinners.

NCMI vs MEC Probable Playing 11 today

NCM Investments Team News

No major injury concerns.

NCM Investments Probable Playing XI: Diju Xavier, Nimish Lathif, Nasir Hussain Syed (c), Mohammed Meezan Ali, Unnimohan Mohandas (wk), Rubel Hossain-I, Manjula Prasan, Indika Mangalam, Robin Samuel, Jithin Jose, and Muhammad Rizwan Allauddin.

MEC Team News

No major injury concerns.

MEC Probable Playing XI: Muizz Mirza (wk), Nouman Fakhar, Mohammad Moiz, Najam Ahmed, Muhammad Burhan, Awais Rafi Muhammad, Sohail Ahmed-I, Zain Fakhar, Shadab Syed, Khalil Ahmed Mohammed Amin, and Mohammed Hossam.

Today’s NCMI vs MEC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Muizz Mirza

Muizz Mirza is very safe behind the stumps and can be very useful with the bat. He can score quick runs and get boundaries regularly as well.

Top Batter Pick

Diju Xavier

Diju Xavier has been in top form with the bat. He scored 210 runs in five matches in the Kuwait Challengers at a strike rate of 159.09.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nasir Hussain Syed

Nasir Hussain Syed was the fourth-highest run-getter in the Kuwait Challengers recently. He amassed 222 runs at an average of 44.40 at a strike rate of 191.38. He smashed 19 sixes as well and also chipped in with a couple of wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Manjula Prasan

Manjula Prasan bowled decently in the last tournament. The left-arm spinner took four scalps at an economy rate of 7.62 in the Kuwait Challengers.

NCMI vs MEC match captain and vice-captain choices

Nimish Lathif

Nimish Lathif could have a significant all-round impact. The off-spinning all-rounder scored 135 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 108. With the ball, he has taken seven scalps and has a bowling strike rate of 9.71.

Muhammad Burhan

Muhammad Burhan is someone who can go big with the bat and score big runs. He can be a partnership-breaker with the ball and hence, he will be a key player for MEC.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NCMI vs MEC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Nimish Lathif (NCMI)

Nasir Hussain Syed (NCMI)

Diju Xavier (NCMI)

Muhammad Burhan (MEC)

Manjula Prasan (NCMI)

NCMI vs MEC match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders, especially NCMI, and they will be crucial. Thus, the likes of Muhammad Burhan, Jithin Jose, Nimish Lathif, Indika Mangalam, and Nasir Hussain Syed will be the ones to watch out for.

NCMI vs MEC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for NCM Investments vs MEC - Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Muizz Mirza

Batters: Nouman Fakhar, Diju Xavier

All-rounders: Muhammad Burhan, Jithin Jose, Nimish Lathif, Indika Mangalam, Nasir Hussain Syed

Bowlers: Manjula Prasan, Robin Samuel, Shadab Syed

NCMI vs MEC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for NCM Investments vs MEC - Kuwait Ramadan T10 League 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Muizz Mirza

Batters: Mohammad Moiz, Diju Xavier

All-rounders: Muhammad Burhan, Mohammed Meezan Ali, Nimish Lathif, Indika Mangalam, Nasir Hussain Syed, Rubel Hossain-I

Bowlers: Manjula Prasan, Mohammed Hossam

