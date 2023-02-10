NCMI vs RYK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCC T20 Championship 2023, Match 14

The 11th match of the KCC T20 Championship 2023 will see NCM Investments (NCMI) squaring off against the Royal Kings (RYK) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday, February 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NCMI vs RYK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Royal Kings lost their first match against Al Hajery by 99 runs. NCM Investments, on the other hand, have won both of their last two matches.

The Royal Kings will give it their all to win the match, but NCM Investments are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NCMI vs RYK Match Details

The 11th match of the KCC T20 Championship 2023 will be played on February 10 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 9.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NCMI vs RYK, Match 14

Date and Time: February 10, 2023, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are technically sound will be able to score runs on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Panthers Ceylinco Express and Desert Riders, where a total of 247 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

NCMI vs RYK Form Guide

NCMI - W W

RYK - L

NCMI vs RYK Probable Playing XI

NCMI Playing XI

No injury updates.

Unnimohan Mohandas (wk), Diju Xavier, Edson Silva, Ali Basha Basha Shaikh, Adnan Idrees, Nimish Lathif, Mohammed Meezan Ali, Indika Mangalam, Jithin Jose, Robin Samuel, and Zafeer Ansari.

RYK Playing XI

No injury updates.

Murugan Madhu (wk), Jaison George, Sameer Thajudeen, Amala Luis, Akash Babu, Yousaf Mohammad, Renil Raj, Santosh Kumar, Ajin Skariah, Suresh Kumar, and Hemal Ranpara.

NCMI vs RYK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

U Mohandas

U Mohandas is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order. He has a chance of facing maximum deliveries and hence, has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Luis is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Xavier

J George and D Xavier are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. N Hussain played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

N Lathif

N Lathif and A Idrees are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. I Mangalam is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Prasan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Quddus and M Prasan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and will hope to keep the momentum going. They are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Mohammad is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NCMI vs RYK match captain and vice-captain choices

D Xavier

D Xavier will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 139 runs in the last two matches.

A Idrees

Since the pitch has something to offer to players of all trades, you can make A Idrees as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 47 runs and picked up four wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for NCMI vs RYK, Match 14

A Idrees

N Lathif

D Xavier

J George

M Prasan

NCM Investments vs Royal Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

NCM Investments vs Royal Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: U Mohandas, A Luis

Batters: D Xavier, E Silva, N Hussain, J George

All-rounders: N Lathif, A Idrees

Bowlers: M Prasan, S Quddus, R Mohammad

NCM Investments vs Royal Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keepers: U Mohandas, A Luis

Batters: D Xavier, N Hussain, J George

All-rounders: N Lathif, A Idrees, I Mangalam

Bowlers: M Prasan, A Skariah, R Mohammad

