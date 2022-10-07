NCMI vs SAI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC T20 Championship 2022 Match 9

NCM Investments (NCMI) will take on Saipem (SAI) in the ninth game of the KCC T20 Championship at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday, October 7. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CECC vs SAI Dream11 prediction, today's playing XIs, and pitch reports.

Both teams had a promising start to the competition, with Saipem defeating Ceylinco Express CC by 117 runs in their first game. Shiraz Khan scored 65 runs off 38 deliveries, including five sixes and three fours, to lead the team to 193 runs. They will look to extend their winning streak to two in the upcoming games.

Meanwhile, NCM Investments defeated Future Stars by five wickets after chasing a big target of 205 runs, thanks to the contributions of Unni Mohandas and Nimish Latif, who scored 58 and 38 runs, respectively.

NCMI vs SAI, Match Details

The ninth game of the KCC T20 Championship between NCM Investments and Saipem will be played on October 7 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait at 07.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NCMI vs SAI, KCC T20 Championship 2022

Date & Time: October 7, 2022; 07.30 pm IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The Sulaibiya Cricket Ground offers a well-balanced track that benefits both batters and bowlers. Overall, batters generally have the upper hand over bowlers. Batting first is the better option, as the average first-innings score at the venue is 166 runs.

NCMI vs SAI Probable Playing XIs

NCM Investments Team News

No major injury concerns.

NCM Investments Probable Playing XI

Nasir Hussain (c), Diju Sheeli, Unnimohan Mohandas (wk), Nimish Lathif, Meezan Ali, Indika Mangalam, Khaliq Ansari, Robin Samuel, Shahrukh Quddus, Jithin Jose, and Ali Basha Shaikh.

Saipem Team News

No major injury concerns.

Saipem Probable Playing XI

Mohammed Farook, Sakheer Hussain, Shiraz Khan (c), Naveej Puthenpurayil (wk), Khadarvalli Shaik, Mohammed Shafeeq, Saadh Sajad, Seyyaf Rafi, Jiss Jacob, Pramod Varghese, and Saanu Stephen.

Today’s NCMI vs SAI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Unnimohan Mohandas

He will bat in the top order and one can expect him to play a major role in this game. He scored 58 runs from 31 deliveries in the previous contest. Mohandas can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Mohammed Farook

Farook is a top-quality batter for his team and scored 52 runs against Ceylinco Express CC in the previous game. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your NCMI vs SAI Dream11 Fantasy side.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shiraz Khan

Shiraz Khan is an excellent all-rounder who impressed in the previous game, scoring 65 runs and taking one wicket at an economy rate of 2.18. Given his experience and ability, he could be an important addition to your NCMI vs SAI Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Saadh Sajjad

Sajjad was in good form with the ball in the previous game, picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 2.50. He could be a good addition to your fantasy team.

NCMI vs SAI match captain and vice-captain choices

Nimish Lathif

Nimish Lathif is the best choice for the captain here. In the previous game, he scored 38 runs off 21 balls, while taking one wicket at an economy rate of 10.50.

Diju Xavier

Xavier can be effective with both bat and ball. He looked good in his previous game's small innings of 15 runs and will look to convert his starts into big ones in the upcoming games.

5 must-picks with player stats for NCMI vs SAI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Ali Basha 18 runs in one game Pramod Varghese 2 runs in one game Khadarvalli Shaik 10 runs in one game Mohammed Shafeeq 11 runs in one game Jithin Jose Two wickets in one game

NCMI vs SAI match expert tips

As seen in previous tournament games, picking a balanced team is a wise decision. However, players with all-around skills like Shiraz Khan, Indika Mangalam, and Shafeeq-M will be valuable additions to any team.

NCMI vs SAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

NCMI vs SAI Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Unnimohan Mohandas

Batters: Khadarvalli Shaik, Mohammed Farook, Meezan Ali

All-rounders: Shiraz Khan (c), Nimish Lathif (vc), Indika Mangalam

Bowlers: Saanu Stephen, Saadh Sajad, Seyyaf Rafi, Jithin Jose

NCMI vs SAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

NCMI vs SAI Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Unnimohan Mohandas (vc)

Batters: Sakheer Hussain, Mohammed Farook, Meezan Ali

All-rounders: Shiraz Khan, Nimish Lathif, Indika Mangalam

Bowlers: Saanu Stephen, Saadh Sajad (c), Seyyaf Rafi, Shahrukh Quddus

