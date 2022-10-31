NCMI vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCC T20 Elite Championship, Match 43

NCM Investments (NCMI) will lock horns with Stack CC (STA) in the 43rd match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate on Monday, October 31. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NCMI vs STA Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

NCM Investments have won five out of their eight matches and are fourth in the points table. They beat YSSC convincingly by 10 wickets in their last match.

Stack CC, on the other hand, have won six out of their eight matches and are currently placed just above their opponents in the points table. They won their last match against CECC by six wickets.

NCMI vs STA Match Details

The 43rd match of the KCC T20 Elite Championship will be played on October 31 at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate. The match is set to take place at 11:00 pm IST.

Match:

NCMI vs STA, KCC T20 Elite Championship, Match 43

Date and Time: October 31, 2022, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Sulabiya Ground, Al Jahra Governorate

NCMI vs STA Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sulabiya Ground in Al Jahra Governorate has been in favor of the batters in the last couple of matches. Meanwhile, the bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last five games played at the venue being 191 runs.

Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 191

Average second innings score: 175

NCMI vs STA Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

NCM Investments: W-L-L-W-W

Stack CC: W-W-W-W-L

NCMI vs STA probable playing 11s for today’s match

NCMI Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

NCMI Probable Playing 11

Nasir Hussain (C), Diju Sheeli, Unnimohan Mohandas (WK), Nimish Lathif, Meezan Ali, Indika Mangalam, Khaliq Ansari, Shahrukh Quddus, Jithin Jose, Manjula Prasan, Mahammad Iliyaz

STA Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

STA Probable Playing 11

Noman Sayeed (C), Anis Iqbal, Danish Kalu (WK), Vikrant Gupta, Parvez Shah, Naveed Fakhr, Arif Shaikh, Nawaf Ahmed, Hamoud Jandu, Riaz Masurkar, Abdul Haseeb

NCMI vs STA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Nasir Hussain (8 matches, 180 runs, Strike Rate: 156.52)

Nasir has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for NCM Investments so far this season. In eight matches, he has scored 180 runs at a strike rate of 156.52.

Top Batter pick

Vikrant Gupta (8 matches, 343 runs, Strike Rate: 141.15)

Vikrant Gupta has scored 343 runs and has averaged nearly 50 in eight matches this season. He is a quality batter who could also play a big knock in the upcoming fixture.

Top All-rounder pick

Nawaf Ahmed (8 matches, 65 runs and 9 wickets, Strike Rate: 116.07 and Economy Rate: 8.03)

Nawaf Ahmed is a top-quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side. He has picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 8.03 and has also scored 65 runs in eight matches.

Top Bowler pick

Riaz Masurkar (8 matches, 12 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.53)

Riaz has bowled pretty well in the ongoing season, scalping 12 wickets at an economy rate of 6.53. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

NCMI vs STA match captain and vice-captain choices

Diju Sheeli

Diju has been in brilliant form with both the bat and the ball so far this season. He has scored 272 runs at an outstanding strike rate of close to 220 and has also scalped two wickets in his eight outings.

Hamoud Jandu

Hamoud is currently the highest wicket-taker for his side in this ongoing season with 15 wickets at an economy rate of 7.28. He has also scored 60 runs in the process.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NCMI vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Vikrant Gupta 343 runs in 8 matches Diju Sheeli 272 runs and 2 wickets in 8 matches Nawaf Ahmed 65 runs and 9 wickets in 8 matches Naveed Fakhr 87 runs and 6 wickets in 7 matches Manjula Prasan 59 runs and 7 wickets in 6 matches

NCMI vs STA match expert tips

Manjula Prasan

Manjula Prasan could prove to be a great differential pick for your fantasy team. In six matches, he has scored 59 runs and has also picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.38.

NCMI vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 43, Head to Head League

NCMI vs STA Dream11 Prediction -KCC T20 Elite Championship

NCMI vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Nasir Hussain, Unnimohan Mohandas

Batters: Diju Sheeli, Anis Iqbal, Vikrant Gupta

All-rounders: Hamoud Jandu, Naveed Fakhr, Nawaf Ahmed

Bowlers: Manjula Prasan, Arif Shaikh, Khaliq Ansari

NCMI vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 43, Grand League

NCMI vs STA Dream11 Prediction -KCC T20 Elite Championship

NCMI vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Danish Kalu, Nasir Hussain

Batters: Diju Sheeli, Noman Sayeed, Vikrant Gupta

All-rounders: Hamoud Jandu, Nawaf Ahmed, Nimish Lathif

Bowlers: Manjula Prasan, Riaz Masurkar, Jithin Jose

