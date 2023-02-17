NCMI vs YSS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCC T20 Championship 2023, Match 21

The 21st match of the KCC T20 Championship 2023 will see NCM Investments (NCMI) squaring off against YSSC (YSS) at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait on Friday, February 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NCMI vs YSS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

YSSC have won one of their last four matches. NCM Investments, on the other hand, have won all of their last five matches of the season.

YSSC will give it their all to win the match, but NCM Investments are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NCMI vs YSS Match Details

The 21st match of the KCC T20 Championship 2023 will be played on February 17 at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground in Kuwait. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NCMI vs YSS, Match 21

Date and Time: 17th February 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Ceylinco Express and NCM Investments, where a total of 237 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

NCMI vs YSS Form Guide

NCMI - Won 5 of their last 5 matches

YSS - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

NCMI vs YSS Probable Playing XI

NCMI Playing XI

No injury updates

Meezan Ali, Shahrukh Quddus, Adnan Idrees (c), Edson Silva, Diju Xavier, Nimish Lathif, Manjula Prasan, Nasir Hussain, Ali Basha Basha Shaikh, Mahammad lliyaz, Unnimohan Mohandas (wk)

YSS Playing XI

No injury updates

Atheef Gafoor (wk), Kalumwila Thushara, Mohamed Simsan, Mohamed Rimzan (c), Manjula Bandara, Buji Babu Rapaka, Siyalhaq Sareefdeen, Hemantha Karunaratne, Nalaka Dayan, Salman Munde, Udaya Liyanagamage

NCMI vs YSS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

U Mohandas

U Mohandas is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Munde is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Xavier

N Hussain and D Xavier are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Simsan played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Idrees

N Dayan and A Idrees are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Lathif is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Prasan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Samuel and M Prasan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Quddus is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NCMI vs YSS match captain and vice-captain choices

A Idrees

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Idrees as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 594 points in the last five matches.

D Xavier

D Xavier will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 389 points in the last five matches of the tournament.

5 Must-Picks for NCMI vs YSS, Match 21

D Xavier

N Hussain

N Dayan

N Lathif

A Idrees

NCM Investments vs YSSC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

NCM Investments vs YSSC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: U Mohandas, S Munde

Batters: D Xavier, N Hussain, M Simsan, E Silva

All-rounders: A Idrees, N Lathif, N Hussain, H Karunaratne

Bowlers: M Prasan

NCM Investments vs YSSC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: U Mohandas

Batters: D Xavier, N Hussain, M Simsan, E Silva

All-rounders: A Idrees, N Lathif, N Hussain, H Karunaratne

Bowlers: M Prasan, R Samuel

