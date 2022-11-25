NCO vs PRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for NSCA T10 League 2022 Match 10 & 12

NS Colts will square off against Presstij in match numbers 10 and 12 of the NSCA T10 League 2022 at the Kolej Tunku Jaafar Ground in Mantin on Saturday, November 26. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NCO vs PRE Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams haven't been able to register a win yet in this tournament. NS Colts are reeling at the bottom of the points table with just one point. They have three losses and a no-result.

Presstij, on the other hand, have two points, courtesy of two washouts. They’ve suffered a couple of losses as well apart from that.

NCO vs PRE - Match Details

The 10th and 12th matches of the NSCA T10 League 2022 between NS Colts and Presstij will be played on November 26, 2022, at Kolej Tunku Jaafar Ground in Mantin. The game is set to take place at 10.00 am and 2.00 pm IST respectively. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section – Match 10 and Match 12.

Match: NCO vs PRE

Date & Time: November 26, 2022, 10.00 am and 2.00 pm IST

Venue: Kolej Tunku Jaafar Ground, Mantin

Pitch Report

It hasn't been a very high-scoring tournament so far at the Kolej Tunku Jaafar Ground in Mantin. Only once has a team batting first gone past 100 and hence, another relatively low-scoring encounter may be on the cards.

NCO vs PRE Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

NS Colts: NR, L, NR, L

Presstij: L, L, L, NR

NCO vs PRE Probable Playing 11 today

NS Colts Team News

No major injury concerns.

NS Colts Probable Playing XI: Muhammad Faizal Abu Hassan, Azman Ahmad Tajri, Azwar Tajri, Muhamad Nik Azril Ariffin, Muhammad Alif Safwan Zol, Mohd Fuad Johari, Muhammad Islah Muhaimin Zol, Muhammad Fairus Husin, Vishvaruben Kumar, Muhammad Ehsan Daud, and Muhammad Fakhrul Asyraf Bin Nordin (wk).

Presstij Team News

No major injury concerns.

Presstij Probable Playing XI: Muhammad Yazuan Yaakup, Muhammad Nur Iqbal Sumawan, Malek Bin Parnin, Mohd Muzamir Bin Kamarulzaman, Ahmad Aiman Mohd Rozi, Shafiq Ibrahim (c), Muhammad Qayyum Zelkifle, Ahmad Farhan Ahmad Pozi, Muhammad Zikril Hakim Zulkeffle, Muhammad Iqbal Mahazi (wk), Muhammad Adzhim Haiqal Adnan, and Muhammad Iqbal Mahazi.

Today’s NCO vs PRE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Muhammad Fakhrul Asyraf Bin Nordin (1 inning, 11 runs)

Muhammad Fakhrul Asyraf Bin Nordin has played three matches but he has batted just once. He scored 11 runs from nine balls and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Azman Ahmad Tajri (2 matches, 20 runs)

Azman Ahmad Tajri has got decent starts in both the games he has played so far. He has mustered 20 runs at a strike rate of 86.96.

Top All-rounder Pick

Azwar Tajri (2 matches, 3 runs, 3 wickets)

Azwar Tajri hasn't really fired with the bat but he has been superb with the ball. He has returned with three wickets at an economy rate of 4.75 in this tournament.

Top Bowler Pick

Muhamad Nik Azril Ariffin (2 matches, 42 runs, 2 wickets)

Muhamad Nik Azril Ariffin has been really good with both bat and ball. He has scored 42 runs at a strike-rate of 120.00. He has picked up two wickets with the ball.

NCO vs PRE match captain and vice-captain choices

Vishvaruben Kumar (2 innings, 20 runs, 2 wickets)

Vishvaruben Kumar has been effective with both bat and ball. He has mustered 20 runs with the bat and he has two scalps to his name.

Muhammad Yazuan Yaakup (1 match, 2 runs, 2 wickets)

Muhammad Yazuan Yaakup has played just one match and took two wickets for 18 runs. He can also be handy with the bat.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NCO vs PRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Muhamad Nik Azril Ariffin 42 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Vishvaruben Kumar 20 runs & 2 wickets in 2 innings Azwar Tajri 3 wickets in 2 matches Muhammad Yazuan Yaakup 2 wickets in 1 match Muhammad Nur Iqbal Sumawan 10 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match

NCO vs PRE match expert tips

Both teams have quite a few utility players in their ranks and will be the key. Thus, the likes of Vishvaruben Kumar, Azwar Tajri, Muhammad Nur Iqbal Sumawan, Muhammad Yazuan Yaakup, and Muhamad Nik Azril Ariffin will be the ones to watch out for.

NCO vs PRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for NS Colts vs Presstij - NSCA T10 League 2022.

Wicket-keepers: Muhammad Fakhrul Asyraf Bin Nordin

Batters: Vishvaruben Kumar, Azman Ahmad Tajri, Ahmad Farhan Ahmad Pozi, Shafiq Ibrahim

All-rounders: Azwar Tajri, Muhammad Nur Iqbal Sumawan, Muhammad Yazuan Yaakup

Bowlers: Mohd Fuad Johari, Muhamad Nik Azril Ariffin, Malek Bin Parnin

NCO vs PRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for NS Colts vs Presstij - NSCA T10 League 2022.

Wicket-keepers: Muhammad Adzhim Haiqal Adnan, Muhammad Fakhrul Asyraf Bin Nordin

Batters: Vishvaruben Kumar, Azman Ahmad Tajri, Ahmad Farhan Ahmad Pozi

All-rounders: Azwar Tajri, Muhammad Nur Iqbal Sumawan, Muhammad Yazuan Yaakup

Bowlers: Muhammad Islah Muhaimin Zol, Muhamad Nik Azril Ariffin, Malek Bin Parnin

