NCO vs PRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for NSCA T10 League 2022 Match 10 & 12

NS Colts will square off against Presstij in match numbers 10 and 12 of the NSCA T10 League 2022 at the Kolej Tunku Jaafar Ground in Mantin on Saturday, November 26. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the NCO vs PRE Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.
Both teams haven't been able to register a win yet in this tournament. NS Colts are reeling at the bottom of the points table with just one point. They have three losses and a no-result.
Presstij, on the other hand, have two points, courtesy of two washouts. They’ve suffered a couple of losses as well apart from that.
NCO vs PRE - Match Details
The 10th and 12th matches of the NSCA T10 League 2022 between NS Colts and Presstij will be played on November 26, 2022, at Kolej Tunku Jaafar Ground in Mantin. The game is set to take place at 10.00 am and 2.00 pm IST respectively. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section – Match 10 and Match 12.
Match: NCO vs PRE
Date & Time: November 26, 2022, 10.00 am and 2.00 pm IST
Venue: Kolej Tunku Jaafar Ground, Mantin
Pitch Report
It hasn't been a very high-scoring tournament so far at the Kolej Tunku Jaafar Ground in Mantin. Only once has a team batting first gone past 100 and hence, another relatively low-scoring encounter may be on the cards.
NCO vs PRE Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)
NS Colts: NR, L, NR, L
Presstij: L, L, L, NR
NCO vs PRE Probable Playing 11 today
NS Colts Team News
No major injury concerns.
NS Colts Probable Playing XI: Muhammad Faizal Abu Hassan, Azman Ahmad Tajri, Azwar Tajri, Muhamad Nik Azril Ariffin, Muhammad Alif Safwan Zol, Mohd Fuad Johari, Muhammad Islah Muhaimin Zol, Muhammad Fairus Husin, Vishvaruben Kumar, Muhammad Ehsan Daud, and Muhammad Fakhrul Asyraf Bin Nordin (wk).
Presstij Team News
No major injury concerns.
Presstij Probable Playing XI: Muhammad Yazuan Yaakup, Muhammad Nur Iqbal Sumawan, Malek Bin Parnin, Mohd Muzamir Bin Kamarulzaman, Ahmad Aiman Mohd Rozi, Shafiq Ibrahim (c), Muhammad Qayyum Zelkifle, Ahmad Farhan Ahmad Pozi, Muhammad Zikril Hakim Zulkeffle, Muhammad Iqbal Mahazi (wk), Muhammad Adzhim Haiqal Adnan, and Muhammad Iqbal Mahazi.
Today’s NCO vs PRE Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Muhammad Fakhrul Asyraf Bin Nordin (1 inning, 11 runs)
Muhammad Fakhrul Asyraf Bin Nordin has played three matches but he has batted just once. He scored 11 runs from nine balls and is safe behind the stumps as well.
Top Batter Pick
Azman Ahmad Tajri (2 matches, 20 runs)
Azman Ahmad Tajri has got decent starts in both the games he has played so far. He has mustered 20 runs at a strike rate of 86.96.
Top All-rounder Pick
Azwar Tajri (2 matches, 3 runs, 3 wickets)
Azwar Tajri hasn't really fired with the bat but he has been superb with the ball. He has returned with three wickets at an economy rate of 4.75 in this tournament.
Top Bowler Pick
Muhamad Nik Azril Ariffin (2 matches, 42 runs, 2 wickets)
Muhamad Nik Azril Ariffin has been really good with both bat and ball. He has scored 42 runs at a strike-rate of 120.00. He has picked up two wickets with the ball.
NCO vs PRE match captain and vice-captain choices
Vishvaruben Kumar (2 innings, 20 runs, 2 wickets)
Vishvaruben Kumar has been effective with both bat and ball. He has mustered 20 runs with the bat and he has two scalps to his name.
Muhammad Yazuan Yaakup (1 match, 2 runs, 2 wickets)
Muhammad Yazuan Yaakup has played just one match and took two wickets for 18 runs. He can also be handy with the bat.
5 Must-picks with player stats for NCO vs PRE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
NCO vs PRE match expert tips
Both teams have quite a few utility players in their ranks and will be the key. Thus, the likes of Vishvaruben Kumar, Azwar Tajri, Muhammad Nur Iqbal Sumawan, Muhammad Yazuan Yaakup, and Muhamad Nik Azril Ariffin will be the ones to watch out for.
NCO vs PRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicket-keepers: Muhammad Fakhrul Asyraf Bin Nordin
Batters: Vishvaruben Kumar, Azman Ahmad Tajri, Ahmad Farhan Ahmad Pozi, Shafiq Ibrahim
All-rounders: Azwar Tajri, Muhammad Nur Iqbal Sumawan, Muhammad Yazuan Yaakup
Bowlers: Mohd Fuad Johari, Muhamad Nik Azril Ariffin, Malek Bin Parnin
NCO vs PRE Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicket-keepers: Muhammad Adzhim Haiqal Adnan, Muhammad Fakhrul Asyraf Bin Nordin
Batters: Vishvaruben Kumar, Azman Ahmad Tajri, Ahmad Farhan Ahmad Pozi
All-rounders: Azwar Tajri, Muhammad Nur Iqbal Sumawan, Muhammad Yazuan Yaakup
Bowlers: Muhammad Islah Muhaimin Zol, Muhamad Nik Azril Ariffin, Malek Bin Parnin