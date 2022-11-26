NCO vs PRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for NSCA T10 League 2022, Match 12

The 12th match of the NPRE T10 League 2022 will see the NS Colts (NCO) squaring off against Presstij (PRE) at the Kolej Tunku Jaafar Ground in Mantin on Saturday, November 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NCO vs PRE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Neither team has played to their potential in this year's NSCA T10 League championship. The NS Colts have played four games so far in the tournament, out of which they have lost three matches while one game was abandoned due to rain. Presstij, on the other hand, have lost both of their last two playable matches.

The NS Colts will give it their all to win the match, but Presstij has a better squad and is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NCO vs PRE Match Details

The 12th match of the NPRE T10 League 2022 will be played on November 26 at the Kolej Tunku Jaafar Ground in Mantin. The game is set to take place at 2.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NCO vs PRE, Match 12

Date and Time: November 26, 2022, 2.00 pm IST

Venue: Kolej Tunku Jaafar Ground, Mantin

Pitch Report

The surface at the Kolej Tunku Jaafar Ground in Mantin looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch after getting a target.

The last match played on this pitch was between Presstij and the NS Colts, where a total of 204 runs were scored at a loss of seven wickets.

NCO vs PRE Form Guide

NCO - N/R L N/R L

PRE - L L L N/R

NCO vs PRE Probable Playing XI

NCO Playing XI

No injury updates.

Muhammad Fakhrul Asyraf Bin Nordin (wk), Muhammad Faizal Abu Hassan, Azman Ahmad Tajri, Azwar Tajri, Muhamad Nik Azril Ariffin, Muhammad Alif Safwan Zol, Mohd Fuad Johari, Muhammad Islah Muhaimin Zol, Muhammad Fairus Husin, Vishvaruben Kumar, and Muhammad Ehsan Daud.

PRE Playing XI

No injury updates.

Muhammad Yazuan Yaakup, Muhammad Nur Iqbal Sumawan, Malek Bin Parnin, Mohd Muzamir Bin Kamarulzaman, Ahmad Aiman Mohd Rozi, Shafiq Ibrahim (c), Muhammad Qayyum Zelkifle, Ahmad Farhan Ahmad Pozi, Muhammad Zikril Hakim Zulkeffle, Muhammad Iqbal Mahazi (wk), Muhammad Adzhim Haiqal Adnan, and Muhammad Iqbal Mahazi.

NCO vs PRE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Imran

M Imran is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. M Shafiq is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

V Kumar

A Ahmad and V Kumar are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. R Raj has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

M Fitri

M Fitri and MA Rahman are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. M Jimie is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Fuad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are F Mohammad and M Fuad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Farid is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NCO vs PRE match captain and vice-captain choices

V Kumar

V Kumar is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is also a good captaincy option for the grand league teams.

A Ahmad

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make A Ahmad the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for NCO vs PRE, Match 12

M Fitri

A Ahmad

V Kumar

R Raj

M Jimie

NS Colts vs Presstij Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points.

Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

NS Colts vs Presstij Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

NS Colts vs Presstij Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: M Imran, M Shafiq

Batters: V Kumar, A Ahmad, R Raj

All-rounders: M Fitri, M Jimie, MA Rahman

Bowlers: A Farid, F Mohammad, M Fuad

NS Colts vs Presstij Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

NS Colts vs Presstij Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Imran

Batters: V Kumar, A Ahmad, S Ibrahim

All-rounders: A Tajri, M Fairus, M Nur, M Yazuan

Bowlers: M Azril, M Bin, M Fuad

Poll : 0 votes