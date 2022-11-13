NCO vs SCA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for NSCA T10 League 2022, Match 7

The seventh game of the NSCA T10 League 2022 will see the NS Colts (NCO) squaring off against the Selangor Cricket Association XI (SCA) at the Kolej Tunku Jaafar Ground in Mantin on Sunday (November 13). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NCO vs SCA Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

The Colts lost their last game against Royal Malaysian by seven wickets. Selangor Cricket Association, meanwhile, won their first game against Presstij by eight wickets.

The Colts will look to return to winning ways, but the Selangor Cricket Association have a better squad and expected to prevail.

NCO vs SCA Match Details

The seventh game of the NSCA T10 League 2022 will be played on November 13 at the Kolej Tunku Jaafar Ground in Mantin at 10:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NCO vs SCA, Match 7

Date and Time: November 13, 2022; 10:30 am IST

Venue: Kolej Tunku Jaafar Ground, Mantin

Pitch Report

The surface at the Kolej Tunku Jaafar Ground in Mantin looks decent and is condusive for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will likely chase on winning the toss. The last game here between Selangor Cricket Association XI and Presstij saw 121 runs scored for the loss of eight wickets.

NCO vs SCA Form Guide

NCO - L

SCA - W

NCO vs SCA Probable Playing XIs

NCO Playing XI

No injury update

Muhammad Alif Safwan Bin Zol (c), Muhammad Zol, Mohd Fuad Bin Johari, Mohammad Fairus Bin Husin, Faizal Abu Hasan, Vishvaruben Kumar, Muhammad Ehasan Bin Daud, Muhammad Fakhrul Asyraf, Bin Nordin, Muhammad Imran, Bin Mohd Haris (wk)

SCA Playing XI

No injury update

Usman Hashmi (wk), Kishan Kumar Ananthan, Devin Sehar (c), Jinendra Muraly, Roshan Senna Singh, Daniyal Hashmi, Jishuvan Ramasundran, Asad Ali, Samsul Haque, Koji Chua Jian Hao, Muhammad Irfan

NCO vs SCA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

U Hashmi (1 match, 22 runs)

Hashmi is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. M Fakhrul is another good pick.

Batters

V Kumar (1 match, 20 runs, 2 wickets)

D Harendra and V Kumar are the two best batter picks. D Hashmi has played well in the last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Ali (1 match, 12 runs)

S Haque and A Ali are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of ten overs. M Fairus is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Irfan (1 match, 2 wickets)

The top bowler picks are M Irfan and R Senna. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. M Fuad is another good pick.

NCO vs SCA match captain and vice-captain choices

V Kumar

Kumar is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He has performed well in many domestic leagues. He scored 20 runs and took two wickets in the last game.

M Irfan

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make M Irfan the captain of the grand league teams. He's expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He too two wickets in the last game.

Five Must-Picks for NCO vs SCA, Match 7

U Hashmi 22 runs 34 points V Kumar 20 runs and 2 wickets 114 points M Irfan 2 wickets 100 points R Senna 2 wickets 84 points D Harendra 7 runs and 1 wicket 52 points

NS Colts vs Selangor Cricket Association XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders could help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

NS Colts vs Selangor Cricket Association XI Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: U Hashmi, M Fakhrul

Batters: V Kumar, D Harendra, D Hashmi

All-rounders: A Ali, M Fairus, S Haque

Bowlers: M Fuad, R Senna, M Irfan

NS Colts vs Selangor Cricket Association XI Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: U Hashmi, M Fakhrul

Batters: V Kumar, D Harendra, D Hashmi

All-rounders: A Ali

Bowlers: M Fuad, R Senna, M Irfan, J Ramasundran, Muhammad Islam Muhaimin

