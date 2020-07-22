NCT vs AMD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - July 23rd, 2020

The final league fixture of ECS T10 Cyprus 2020 has Nicosia Tigers taking on Amdocs in Limassol.

Despite showing glimpses of what they are capable of, both Amdocs and Nicosia Tigers aren't in contention for the top two spots. While both teams have struggled, Nicosia Tigers have fared a touch better with a crucial win over Amdocs a couple of days ago.

This should give them much needed confidence heading into the final day as a high-scoring game beckons on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Nicosia Tigers

Abdul Manan, Abdul Mobeen, Abid Ali, Aizaz Jameel, Amir Sohail, Anowar Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Benojir Ahmed, Faysal Mia, Habibur Rahman, Iftekar Jaman, Jahid Hassan, Kazi Saiful, Yasir Khan, Rashidul Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Sakhawat Hossain, Mainul Hasan, Saurav Ahmed, Faruk Ahmed and Qasim Anwar.

Amdocs

Aniket Malpure, Arjun Pasoriya, Ashish Srivastava, Chaitas Shah, Avinash Rane, Aritra Chakraborty, Preetaj Deol, Vimal Khanduri, Gaurav Sagwan, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Rahul Shukla, Hitesh Thadani, Lahu Deshmukh, Sanjeev Kumar, Santosh Manda, Giridhar Singh, Shailendra Chauhan, Shravan Kumar, Sumeet Advani, Indrakiranreddy Kancharla, Neelesh Makarande, Vilok Sharma, Swaroop Pattanaik, Saurabh Panghal and Vijaya Naravula.

Predicted Playing XIs

Nicosia Tigers

Y Khan, A Ali, A Hussain, R Hassan, F Ahmed, A Jameel, S Ul Hassan, A Al Tasman, A Mubeen, K Saiful and F Mia

Amdocs

S Pattanaik, H Thadani, A Srivastava, A Chakraborty, V Khanduri, C Shah, G Sagwan, P Deol, V Sharma, S Manda and R Shukla

Match Details

Match: Nicosia Tigers vs Amdocs

Date: 23rd July 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides with 100 being a bare minimum on this surface. Although the bowlers have fared a touch better of late, the batsmen will be critical to the outcome of the game. Both teams will look to bat first in this game with conditions unlikely to change throughout.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NCT vs AMD Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Chakraborty, Y Khan, S Pattanaik, S Ul Hassan, S Chauhan, H Thadani, R Hassan, A Srivastava, V Khanduri, V Sharma and F Ahmed

Captain: A Chakraborty, Vice-Captain: F Ahmed

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Chakraborty, A Al Tasman, S Pattanaik, S Ul Hassan, S Chauhan, H Thadani, R Hassan, A Srivastava, V Khanduri, F Mia and F Ahmed

Captain: F Ahmed, Vice-Captain: A Srivastava