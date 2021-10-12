NCT vs BCP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report

The Nicosia Tigers will take on the Black Caps in the fifth and sixth matches of the ECS T10 Cyprus on Wednesday at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

Nicosia Tigers haven't had a great start to their ECS T10 Cyprus Encore campaign, as they suffered back-to-back defeats against the Sri Lankan Lions. They will now aim to avenge that setback and grab their first win in the tournament.

The Black Caps, meanwhile, were brilliant in the ECS T10 Cyprus, finishing as the runners-up. They were defeated by the Cyprus Moufflons in the final, and will aim to start on a positive note.

NCT vs BCP Probable Playing 11s

Nicosia Tigers

Tomal Aminul, Jahid Hassan, Anowar Hossain, Bilal Hussain, Iftekar Jaman, Roman Mazumder, Shahid Alam (WK), Rashidul Hasan, Faysal Mia (C), Kazi Saiful, Sakhawat Hossain.

Black Caps

Ashish Bam (WK), Rajwinder Brar (C), Gurwinder Singh, Pawandeep, Parminder Singh, Resham Singh, Qasim Anwar, Rajinder Nadania, Umar Farooq, Waqas Akhtar, Atta Ullah.

Match Details

Match: NCT vs BCP, ECS-T10 Cyprus Encore.

Date and Time: 12th October 9.30 PM & 13th October 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol.

Pitch Report

The track at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground is ideal for batting, with little support for the bowlers. Pacers might get the ball moving initially, while batters would enjoy batting on this surface, as the ball comes onto the bat nicely. The average score in the first innings in the last four matches here is around 110 runs.

Today’s NCT vs BCP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ashish Bam: He is a safe option from the wicketkeeper section. He has been decent with the bat, and has also contributed behind the stumps.

Batters

Atta Ullah: He has been an excellent batter for the Caps. He was the top scorer in the ECS-T10 Cyprus, with 316 runs.

Roman Mazumder: He is one of the consistent batters of the Tigers. He has scored 221 runs, and will look to add more to his tally.

All-rounders

Iftekar Jaman: He is a standout performer for the Tigers. He has smashed 181 runs, and has also taken 12 wickets in the tournament.

Waqas Akhtar: He can make contributions with both bat and ball. He has scored 291 runs, and has also picked up 11 wickets in the tournament.

Bowlers

Qasim Anwar: He is a decent option in the bowling department. He has picked up nine wickets in 13 games, and will look to add more to his tally.

Tomal Aminul: He has bowled well so far, picking up nine wickets. He could be a crucial bowler in these two games.

Five best players to pick in NCT vs BCP Dream11 prediction team

Iftekar Jaman: 877 points

Waqas Akhter: 835 points

Atta Ullah: 664 points

Qasim Anwar: 536 points

Anowar Hossain: 520 points.

* points carried forward from ECS T10 Cyprus to ECS T10 Cyprus Encore

Key stats for NCT vs BCP Dream11 prediction team

Atta Ullah: 13 matches, 316 runs & 3 wickets

Roman Mazumder: 12 matches, 221 runs

Iftekar Ahmed: 13 matches, 181 runs & 12 wickets

Waqas Akhtar: 13 matches, 291 runs & 11 wickets

Anowar Hossain: 13 matches, 10 wickets.

NCT vs BCP Dream11 Prediction Today

NCT vs BCP Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ashish Bam, Atta Ullah, Roman Mazumder, Pawandeep, Waqas Akhtar, Iftekar Jaman, Bilal Hussain, Rashidul Hassan, Qasim Anwar, Tomal Aminul, Umar Farooq-I.

Captain: Waqas Akhtar. Vice-Captain: Roman Mazumder.

NCT vs BCP Dream11 Team - 2 - ECS 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ashish Bam, Atta Ullah, Roman Mazumder, Shakhawat Hossain, Waqas Akhtar. Iftekar Jaman, Anowar Hossain, Qasim Anwar, Tomal Aminul, Parminder Singh, Gurwinder Singh-I.

Captain: Iftekar Jaman. Vice-Captain: Atta Ullah.

Edited by Bhargav