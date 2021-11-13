NCT vs BCP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS Cyprus T10 Match 21 and 22

Nicosia Tigers (NCT) will take on Black Caps (BCP) in the 21st and 22nd matches of the ECS Cyprus T10 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Cyprus on Saturday.

Nicosia Tigers have in unbelievable in the tournament, winning their last five matches on the bounce. They won their last match against Limassol Zalmi by four runs. They are currently second in the points table with nine points.

Black Caps, meanwhile, have also had a strong campaign so far. Having played six matches, they’ve won five, and are atop the points table with ten points. So that means, an interesting clash between the two top sides could ensue on Saturday.

NCT vs BCP Probable Playing XIs

NCT XI

Roman Mazumder, Zeeshan Mehamood, Ashish Bam (wk), Faysal Mia (c), Sakhawat Hossain, Hassan Rakibul, Sufian Muhammad, Hasham Ali, Arjun Shahi, Amir Riaz, Abul Khayer/Ataur Rahman.

BCP XI

Waqas Akhtar, Kulwinder Singh, Gurpratap Singh, Rajinder Singh Nadania, Pawandeep (wk), Resham Singh, Rajwinder Singh Brar (c), Baljeet Singh, Manish, Deepinderjeet Singh, Gurwinder Singh.

Match Details

Match: NCT vs BCP, ECS Cyprus T10 2021, Match 21 and 22.

Date and Time: 13th November, 2021; 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Cyprus.

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be favourable for the batters, as the ball comes well on to the bat. The boundaries are pretty short as well, and the track has seen several high-scoring games.

Today’s NCT vs BCP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Z Mehamood has had an incredible campaign with the bat for Nicosia Tigers. He has amassed 160 runs in five matches at an average of 40. Mehamood has also picked up four wickets.

Batters

Waqas Akhtar has taken the league by storm with his all-round abilities. Akhtar has scored 137 runs at an average of 22.83, and has also picked up 12 wickets at an economy rate of 7.5.

R Mazumder, meanwhile, is an excellent hitter of the ball, and his strokes are pretty clean. In four matches so far, he has amassed 104 runs, and has also picked up a wicket.

All-rounders

R S Brar is a fabulous all-round asset who can change the course of games almost single-handedly. Black Caps will rely on him to get the job done with both bat and ball.

Bowlers

A Shahi’s bowling could prove to be a major cause of concern for the opposition. He picked up two wickets in his last game, and will hope for another strong outing.

Five best players to pick in NCT vs BCP Dream11 prediction team

W Akhtar (BCP) – 620 points.

Z Mehamood (NCT) – 421 points.

K Singh (BCP) – 365 points.

RS Brar (BCP) – 244 points.

R Mazumder (NCT) – 227 points.

Key stats for NCT vs BCP Dream11 prediction team

W Akhtar: 137 runs and 12 wickets.

Z Mehamood: 160 runs and 4 wickets.

K Singh: 166 runs and 1 wicket.

R Mazumder: 94 runs and 1 wicket.

NCT vs BCP Dream11 Prediction Today

NCT vs BPS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Z Mehamood, A Bam, W Akhtar, K Singh, R Mazumder, R S Brar, F Mia, R Singh, A Shahi, G Singh, R S Nadania.

Captain: W Akhtar. Vice-Captain: Z Mehamood.

NCT vs BPS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Mehamood, W Akhtar, K Singh, R Mazumder, R S Brar, F Mia, R Singh, G Singh, A Shahi, G Singh, R S Nadania.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: R Mazumder. Vice-Captain: R S Brar.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Can Nicosia Tigers continue their five-game undefeated streak against the table toppers? YES NO 0 votes so far