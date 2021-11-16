NCT vs CES Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cyprus

Nicosia Tigers (NCT) will take on Cyprus Eagles (CES) in the ECS T10 Cyprus at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Cyprus on Tuesday.

The Nicosia Tigers have been brilliant in the ECS T10 Cyprus with five wins from seven games. With the likes of Faysal Mia and Zeeshan Mehamood in fine form, they head into this game as the favorites. However, the Cyprus Eagles pose a stern test given their form as well. Boasting star all-rounder Rajasekhar Poluri in their ranks, the Eagles will be eyeing their fourth win of the tournament, making for a good contest in Cyprus.

NCT vs CES Probable Playing XIs

NCT XI

Roman Mazumder, Zeeshan Mehamood, Ashish Bam (wk), Bilal Hussain, Abid Ali, Sakhawat Hossain, Faysal Mia (c), Ataur Rahman, Arjun Shahi, Amir Riaz, Tomal Aminul.

CES XI

Naseer Ahmed (wk), Srinivas Angarekkala, Mani Ranimekala (c), Rajasekhar Poluri, Naresh Kumar, Trirupathi Sandireddy, Suresh Kumar, Muddula Srikanth, Amit Patel, Sekhar Muttamsetti and Ashu Ashu

Match Details

Match: NCT vs CES, ECS T10 Cyprus 2021

Date and Time: 16th November, 2021; 6:00 PM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Cyprus.

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the Ysponas with the bowlers likely to get some help early on in the innings. The batters will look to take the attack to the bowling from the first ball despite there being some swing for the pacers. As the match progresses, the spinners might come into play, but they will have to be wary of the dimensions of the ground. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 100 being par at this venue.

Today’s NCT vs CES Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Zeeshan Mehamood: Zeeshan Mehamood is one of the top batters in the competition with over 150 runs to his name. He has been in fine form in the top order and given his stellar form going into the game, he is a must-have in your NCT vs CES Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Roman Mazumder: Roman Mazumder has been in decent form for the Tigers with handy knocks in the top order. He is a decent bowler as well, which adds to his case for inclusion in your NCT vs CES Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Rajasekhar Poluri: Rajasekhar Poluri is one of the best players in the competition, with the all-rounder capable of scoring quick runs at the top of the order. He is a handy bowler and fielder as well, making him a must-have in your NCT vs CES Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Sekhar Muttamsetti: Sekhar Muttamsetti hasn't been in the best of form with the ball in hand and has struggled with the bat as well. But he has the ability to come good, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in NCT vs CES Dream11 prediction team

Zeeshan Mehamood (NCT)

Rajasekhar Poluri (CES)

Faysal Mia (NCT)

Important stats for NCT vs CES Dream11 prediction team

Zeeshan Mehamood - 208 runs in 7 matches, Strike-Rate: 208.00

Rajasekhar Poluri - 199 runs in 7 matches, Average: 33.36

Naresh Kumar - 8 wickets in 7 matches, ER: 10.27

NCT vs CES Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Cyprus)

NCT vs CES Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Z Mehamood, S Hossain, R Mazumder, T Sandireddy, F Mia, R Poluri, N Kumar, S Angarekkala, S Muttamsetti, T Aminul and A Rahman

Captain: R Poluri. Vice-captain: R Mazumder

NCT vs CES Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Mehamood, S Hossain, R Mazumder, M Ranimekala, A Bam, R Poluri, N Kumar, S Angarekkala, S Muttamsetti, T Aminul and A Rahman

Captain: R Poluri. Vice-captain: A Rahman

