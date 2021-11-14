NCT vs CYM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS Cyprus T10 Match 25 and 26

Nicosia Tigers (NCT) will take on Cyprus Moufflons (CYM) in the 25th and 26th matches of the ECS Cyprus T10 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Cyprus on Monday.

Nicosia Tigers began their campaign in fabulous style. They won their first five matches on the bounce before suffering a defeat against Black Caps. The Tigers have lost their last two matches against Black Caps, and will look to make a strong comeback. They are currently second in the points table.

Meanwhile, Cyprus Moufflons have had a contrasting campaign. They have won twice and lost as many times to occupy the fifth position in the points table.

NCT vs CYM Probable Playing XIs

NCT XI

Roman Mazumder, Zeeshan Mehamood, Ashish Bam (wk), Bilal Hussain, Abid Ali, Sakhawat Hossain, Faysal Mia (c), Ataur Rahman, Arjun Shahi, Amir Riaz, Tomal Aminul.

CYM XI

Sachithra Tharanga, Mehran Khan, Suresh Gedara, Mangala Gunasekara, Chamal Sadun, Roshan Siriwardana, Nalin Pathirana (wk), Minhas Khan, Lakhwinder Singh (c), Kamal Raiz, Muhammad Bilal

Match Details

Match: NCT vs CYM, ECS Cyprus T10 2021, Match 25 and 26.

Date and Time: 15th November, 2021; 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM IST.

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Cyprus.

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be favourable for the batters, as the ball comes well on to the bat. The boundaries are pretty short as well, and the track has had several high-scoring encounters.

Today’s NCT vs CYM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Z Mehamood has had an incredible campaign with the bat for Nicosia Tigers. He has amassed 208 runs in seven matches, and is the highest scorer for his team in the tournament. Mehamood has also picked up five wickets.

Batters

Roman Mazumder has the ability to win games on his own for Nicosia Tiger. He has been nothing short of phenomenal with the bat in this tournament, and has scored 113 runs in six games at a strike rate of 171.21. Mazumder has also picked up three wickets.

Mehran Khan, meanwhile, has looked decent throughout the tournament. He has smashed 112 runs in just two games at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 238.29. Khan is yet to be dismissed in the tournament.

All-rounders

Chamal Sadun is a fabulous all-round asset who can change the course of games almost single-handedly. He has amassed 98 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 208.51. Sadun has also taken four wickets.

Bowlers

A Rahman’s bowling could prove to be a major cause of concern for the opposition.

Five best players to pick in NCT vs CYM Dream11 prediction team

Z Mehamood (NCT) – 529 points.

C Sadun (CYM) – 358 points.

R Mazumder (NCT) – 302 points.

A Rahman (NCT) – 234 points.

A Bam (NCT) – 210 points.

Key stats for NCT vs CYM Dream11 prediction team

Z Mehamood: 208 runs and 5 wickets.

C Sadun: 98 runs and 4 wickets.

R Mazumder: 113 runs and 3 wickets.

M Khan: 112 runs.

NCT vs CYM Dream11 Prediction Today

NCT vs CYM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Z Mehamood, A Bam, R Mazumder, M Khan, R Siriwardana, C Sadun, F Mia, B Hussain, A Rahman, K Raiz, T Aminul.

Captain: Z Mehamood. Vice-Captain: C Sadun.

NCT vs CYM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Mehamood, R Mazumder, M Khan, R Siriwardana, M Gunasekara, C Sadun, F Mia, B Hussain, A Rahman, K Raiz, T Aminul.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: M Khan. Vice-Captain: R Mazumder.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will Nicosia Tigers bounce back with a win here? YES NO 0 votes so far