NCT vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - July 22nd, 2020

The second ECS T10 Cyprus match on Wednesday sees the Nicosia Tigers facing Cyprus Moufflons in Limassol.

Nicosia Tigers have had a tough campaign so far with just one win in four games. Their opponents, Cyprus Moufflons, have fared better with six points in four games. However, they did lose to Punjab Lions on Tuesday, which could hamper their progress in terms of momentum.

The Moufflons are the overwhelming favourites despite the Tigers having a decent roster. Moreover, the Tigers cannot be underestimated given the nature of this format.

Thus, a very competitive game is on the cards with two valuable points on offer for both teams.

Squads to choose from

Nicosia Tigers

Abdul Manan, Abdul Mobeen, Abid Ali, Aizaz Jameel, Amir Sohail, Anowar Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Benojir Ahmed, Faysal Mia, Habibur Rahman, Iftekar Jaman, Jahid Hassan, Kazi Saiful, Yasir Khan, Rashidul Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Sakhawat Hossain, Mainul Hasan, Saurav Ahmed, Faruk Ahmed and Qasim Anwar.

Cyprus Moufflons

Ahil Malik, Arslan Ashraf, Murtaza Yamin, Rajasekhar Poluri, Murali Alanki, Manikanta Ranimekala, Gurdeep Sharma, Lakhwinder Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Gaganpreet Singh, Riyaz Kajalwala, Manjinder Singh, Gurwinder Sing, Gursewak Singh, Muneeb Mughal, Waqar Ali, Ravi Kumar, Mehran Khan, Ghulam Murtaza, Minhas Khan, Chamal Sadun, Nalin Pathirana, Kamal Raiz, Muhammad Hussain and Scott Austin.

Predicted Playing XIs

Nicosia Tigers

Y Khan, J Hassan, R Mazumder, S Ul Hassan, B Ahmed, A Hossain, I Jaman, A Al Tasman, F Mia, A Manan and F Ahmed

Cyprus Moufflons

Z Sarwar, N Pathirana, M Khan, M Hussain, G Singh, M Alanki, R Poluri, R Kumar, W Ali, G Singh and K Riaz

Match Details

Match: Nicosia Tigers vs Cyprus Moufflons

Date: 22nd July 2020, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

A high-scoring encounter is on the cards on Wednesday with the pitch being a very good one to bat on. With little help for the bowlers off the surface, 100 is a bare minimum at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground.

Conditions aren't likely to change much during the game, paving the way for teams to bat first and set a competitive target.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NCT vs CYM Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Z Sarwar, Y Khan, M Khan, R Mazumder, J Hassan, G Singh, I Jaman, A Hossain, R Kumar, K Raiz, F Mia

Captain: R Kumar, Vice-Captain: I Jaman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Z Sarwar, N Pathirana, M Khan, R Mazumder, J Hassan, G Singh, I Jaman, A Hossain, R Kumar, F Ahmed, F Mia

Captain: I Jaman, Vice-Captain: Z Sarwar