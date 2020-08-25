NCT vs NFCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Cyprus Match - Aug 26th, 2020

Match 9 of the ECS T10 Cyprus League pits a potential mismatch as hot favourites Nicosia Tigers take on their rivals Nicosia XI Fighters at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol.

The Tigers have been the team to beat with splendid performances against the likes of Sri Lankan Lions Limassol and Riyaan CC. In stark contrast, the Fighters dwell at the bottom of the table with no wins in three games and have looked bereft of any sort of confidence.

Although all signs point towards an emphatic win for the Tigers, they will keep an eye out on the Fighters bowling unit, which possesses the requisite variety to trouble their batting unit.

All in all, both teams should give their best with two valuable points up for grabs in this encounter.

Squads to choose from

Nicosia Tigers CC

Yasir Khan, R. Kumar, Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, F. Rodro, M. Gunasekara,Shabbi Ul Hassan, Abid Ali, Rashidul Hasan, Iftekar Jaman, Habibur Rahman, Roman Mazumder, Abdul Manan, Aizaz Jameel, Kazi Saiful, Jahid Hassan,Sakhawat Hossain, Umer Waheed, Qasim Anwar, P. Suranga, Amir Sohail, Abdul Mobeen, M. Noman and B. Hussain.

Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Noori Chowdhury, Mazidul Islam, Munnah Rahman, Noor Numan, Abdus Shukur, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Ahbab Hussain, Alvi Chowdhury, Sahidur Chowdhury, Sakir Hossain, Saurav Ahmed, Taifur Rahman, Jubraz Morol, Parvez Miah, Atiqul Islam, Benojir Ahmed, Mahamudul Sajib, Mainul Hasan, Rakib Rarafder and Ramjan Hossain.

Predicted Playing XIs

Nicosia Tigers CC

R Mazumder, M Gunasekara, P Suranga, I Jaman, R Hasan, A Ali, A Hossain, F Mia, H Rahman, S Hassan and R Kumar

Nicosia XI Fighters CC

M Hasan, N Chowdhury, A Chowdhury, J Morol, A Al Tasmin, B Ahmed, M Rahman, N Numan, S Chowdhury, S Ahmed and P Miah

Match Details

Match: Nicosia Tigers vs Nicosia XI Fighters

Date: 26th August 2020, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground is a belter with teams often breaching the 100-run mark with relative ease. Although there is a hint of movement available for the bowlers, the relatively small dimensions of the ground go against the bowlers.

Teams have preferred batting first and the trend shouldn't be any different for this game as well with anything above 100 being a competitive total.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NCT vs NFCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Hasan, R Mazumder, S Ul Hassan, J Morol, B Ahmed, M Gunasekara, A Hossain, H Rahman, S Ahmed, M Rahman and R Kumar

Captain: B Ahmed, Vice-Captain: R Mazumder

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Chowdhury, R Mazumder, S Ul Hassan, P Suranga, B Ahmed, M Gunasekara, A Hossain, H Rahman, S Ahmed, M Rahman and R Kumar

Captain: R Mazumder, Vice-Captain: M Gunasekara