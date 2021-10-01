NCT vs SLL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Cyprus Matches 29 & 30

Nicosia Tigers (NCT) will lock horns with the Sri Lankan Lions (SLL) in back-to-back ECS T10 Cyprus matches at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Friday.

Nicosia Tigers have won six out of their 10 ECS T10 Cyprus matches and are currently placed in third spot in the points table. They fell short of 18 runs in their last outing against Cyprus Moufflons. The Sri Lankan Lions, on the other hand, have won five out of their eight matches and are currently placed just below their opponents in the standings. They lost their last ECS T10 Cyprus match against the Black Caps by eight wickets.

NCT vs SLL Probable Playing 11 Today

NCT XI

Faysal Mia (C), Neeraj Tiwari, Abid Ali (WK), Rashidul Hasan, Iftekar Jaman, Bilal Hussain, Sakhawat Hossain, Shajjad Baddan, Anowar Hossain, Roman Mazumder, Tomal Aminul.

SLL XI

Nalin Pathirana (C & WK), Sachithra Tharanga, BLCS Kumara, Chamal Sadun, Prasad Liyanage, Roshan Sirwardana, Kapila Hemantha, Kamal Raiz, Ruwan Manawasingha, Saman Kumara, Denuwan Prartana.

Match Details

NCT vs SLL, Matches 29 and 30, ECS T10 Cyprus

Date and Time: 1st October 2021, 09:30 PM IST and 2nd October 2021, 12.00 AM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol generally favors the bowlers. The wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 78 runs.

Today’s NCT vs SLL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Abid Ali: Ali has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of ECS T10 Cyprus matches, scoring 121 runs at a strike rate of 126.04.

Batsmen

Chamal Sadun: Sadun has scored 144 runs while also picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 8.00 in eight matches. He is the SLL's leading run-scorer in the ECS T10 Cyprus.

Roman Mazumder: Mazumder has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Nicosia Tigers. He has scored 200 runs at a strike rate of 140.84 in nine matches.

All-rounders

Iftekar Jaman: Jaman has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball in the ECS T10 Cyprus. He has scored 86 runs at a strike rate of close to 180 and also picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.73.

Anowar Hossain: Hossain has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the ECS T10 Cyprus. He has scored 69 runs while also scalping eight wickets in 10 matches.

Bowlers

Kamal Raiz: Raiz has bowled exceptionally well in the last couple of matches. He is the leading wicket-taker in ECS T10 Cyprus with 12 scalps to his name.

Tomal Aminul: Aminul has picked up eight wickets, including his best figures of 3/14, in 10 ECS T10 Cyprus matches. He is a quality bowler who can pick up wickets at regular intervals.

Top 5 best players to pick in NCT vs SLL Dream11 prediction team

Iftekar Jaman (NCT) - 584 points

Kamal Raiz (SLL) - 432 points

Chamal Sadun (SLL) - 401 points

Anowar Hossain (NCT) - 388 points

Tomal Aminul (NCT) - 373 points

Important Stats for NCT vs SLL Dream11 prediction team

Iftekar Jaman: 86 runs and 10 wickets in 10 matches; SR - 179.16 and ER - 7.73

Kamal Raiz: 12 wickets in 8 matches; ER - 9.09

Chamal Sadun: 144 runs and 4 wickets in 8 matches; SR - 148.45 and ER - 8.00

Anowar Hossain: 69 runs and 8 wickets in 10 matches; SR - 121.05 and ER - 10.33

Tomal Aminul: 8 wickets in 10 matches; ER - 9.20

NCT vs SLL Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Cyprus)

NCT vs SLL Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Cyprus

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sachithra Tharanga, Roman Mazumder, Chamal Sadun, BLCS Kumara, Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Kamal Raiz, Ruwan Manawasingha, Bilal Hussain, Tomal Aminul.

Captain: Chamal Sadun. Vice-captain: Iftekar Jaman.

NCT vs SLL Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Cyprus

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abid Ali, Sachithra Tharanga, Chamal Sadun, Neeraj Tiwari, BLCS Kumara, Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Kamal Raiz, Ruwan Manawasingha, Tomal Aminul.

Captain: Iftekar Jaman. Vice-captain: Chamal Sadun.

