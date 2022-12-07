ND vs AA Dream10 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 10, Player Stats, Pitch Report for the Ford Trophy 2022-23, Match 10

The Northern Districts (ND) will take on the Auckland Aces (AA) in the 10th match of the Ford Trophy 2022-23 at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday, December 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ND vs AA Dream10 prediction.

The Northern Districts have played two Ford Trophy 2022-23 games so far, winning and losing one apiece. They beat Canterbury Kings by eight wickets before losing to the Wellington Firebirds by 50 runs. The Auckland Aces, meanwhile, have lost their first two matches and are yet to open their account.

ND vs AA, Ford Trophy 2022-23

The 10th match of the Ford Trophy 2022-23 between the Northern Districts and the Auckland Aces will be played on December 8 at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The game is set to take place at 3:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ND vs AA, Match 10, Ford Trophy 2022-23

Date & Time: December 8th 2022, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

ND vs AA Pitch Report

Although the pitch at Seddon Park in Hamilton is a good one to bat on, the pacers generally get some movement early on with the new ball, keeping the batters on their toes.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

ND vs AA Form Guide (Ford Trophy 2022-23)

Northern Districts: L, W

Auckland Aces: L, L

ND vs AA Probable Playing 11 today

Northern Districts team/injury news

Kristian Clarke has been rested, with star New Zealand pacer Tim Southee coming into the Northern Districts squad.

Northern Districts Probable Playing XI: Tim Seifert (wk), Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval (c), Joe Carter, Henry Cooper, Bharat Popli, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Tim Pringle.

Auckland Aces team/injury news

Auckland skipper Robbie O'Donnell has recovered from his illness and will return to the squad. Cole Briggs has been left out.

Auckland Aces Probable Playing XI: George Worker, Sean Solia, William O’Donnell, Mark Chapman, Robbie O'Donnell (c), Ryan Harrison, Ben Horne (wk), Adithya Ashok, William Somerville, Danru Ferns, Ben Lister.

Today’s ND vs AA Dream10 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tim Seifert (2 matches, 28 runs, 7 catches)

Tim Seifert is yet to play a big knock in the Ford Trophy 2022-23 but has been brilliant behind the stumps. He has taken seven catches and scored 28 runs at a strike rate of 96.55.

Top Batter Pick

Katene Clarke (2 matches, 80 runs)

Katene Clarke is batting really well in the competition. He has aggregated 80 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 114.28 with the aid of 11 fours and a six.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sean Solia (2 matches, 21 runs, 0 wickets)

Sean Solia can be effective with both the bat and ball. He has chipped in with 21 runs so far.

Top Bowler Pick

Neil Wagner (2 matches, 3 wickets)

Neil Wagner has picked up three wickets in two encounters at an economy rate of 3.22. He has bowled four maidens so far.

ND vs AA match captain and vice-captain choices

Brett Hampton (2 matches, 55 runs, 4 wickets)

Brett Hampton scored a half-century in the only game he got to bat. He has also taken four wickets.

Mark Chapman (2 matches, 9 runs)

Mark Chapman just hasn't been able to get going in the Ford Trophy 2022-23. The left-handed batter, however, averages 50.51 in List ‘A’ cricket, racking up seven tons along with 13 fifties.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ND vs AA Dream10 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Brett Hampton 55 runs & 4 wickets in 2 matches Mark Chapman 9 runs in 2 matches Neil Wagner 3 wickets in 2 matches Katene Clarke 80 runs in 2 matches Ben Lister 2 wickets in 2 matches

ND vs AA match expert tips

The seamers might be the key in this game and both teams have some quality ones. Thus, the likes of Brett Hampton, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Ben Lister will be the ones to watch out for.

ND vs AA Dream10 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

ND vs AA Dream10 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert

Batters: Mark Chapman (vc), Henry Cooper, Katene Clarke, William O’Donnell

All-rounders: Brett Hampton (c), Sean Solia

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, William Somerville, Ben Lister

ND vs AA Dream10 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

ND vs AA Dream10 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert (vc), Ben Horne

Batters: George Worker, Mark Chapman, Jeet Raval, Katene Clarke

All-rounder: Brett Hampton

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Neil Wagner (c), Danru Ferns, Ben Lister

