ND vs AA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Super Smash 2022, Match 21

The 21st match of the Super Smash 2022 will see the Northern Districts (WF) squaring off against the Auckland Aces (AA) at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday, January 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ND vs AA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Northern Districts have lost three of their six matches in the tournament and are currently fifth in the points table. They have garnered just five points from six matches and are struggling with the journey ahead in the tournament.

Similarly, the Auckland Aces are also having a terrible time in the tournament. They have played seven matches in the tournament and have managed to win just two. The Aces are currently at the bottom of the table and much like their opponents, they are in desperate need of a win in this match.

ND vs AA Match Details

The 21st match of Super Smash 2022 will be played on January 22 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The game is set to take place at 6.10 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ND vs AA, Match 21

Date and Time: January 22, 2023, 6.10 am IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

ND vs AA, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Basin Reserve looks good for batting and bowling. While batters can make the most of scoring opportunities, bowlers also get a lot out of the wicket.

Last five matches on the pitch (This Tournament)

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won batting second: 3

Average score batting first: 157

Average score batting second: 153

ND vs AA Form Guide

ND - Won 2 of their 6 matches

AA - Won 2 of their 7 matches

ND vs AA Probable Playing XI

ND Team/Injury News

No major updates

Northern Districts Probable Playing XI

Katene Clarke, Tim Seifert, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Henry Cooper, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Pringle, Frederick Walker, Zak Gibson, and Joe Walker.

AA Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Auckland Aces Playing XI

George Worker, Cole Briggs (wk), Ross ter Braak, Robert O'Donnell (c), William O'Donnell, Sean Solia, Ben Horne, Louis Delport, Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, and Ben Lister.

ND vs AA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben Horne

Ben Horne seems to be the best choice in the wicketkeeper category for this match. He has been consistent with the ball and is also doing a decent job behind the stumps.

Batter

William Taylor O Donnell

William Taylor has provided stability to the Auckland middle-order in this tournament. He has been scoring on a consistent basis and doing it at a good rate. For this match, he might be a crucial pick.

All-rounder

Brett Hampton

Brett Hampton had an ordinary start to the tournament. But in the last match, he has picked up form and cannot be left out in the fantasy contests of this match.

Bowler

Scott Kuggeleijn

Scott Kuggeleijn bowls the death overs for the Northern Districts. He might turn out to be expensive but can also pick up some crucial wickets towards the end of an innings.

ND vs AA match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Sean Solia

Sean Solia has been very consistent with his performances in the tournament. The fact that he can contribute crucially with both the bat and the ball makes him a great choice for the captain or vice-captain of this match.

Brett Hampton

Brett Hampton might turn out to be the crucial pick for the match. His return to form in the last match makes him a very important pick in this contest.

5 Must-Picks for ND vs AA, Match 21

Ben Horne

William O Donnell

Brett Hampton

Sean Solia

Scott Kuggeleijn

Northern Districts vs Auckland Aces Match Expert Tips

A good contest between the ball and the bat is to be expected. All-rounders should be the prime option for this match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

Northern Districts vs Auckland Aces Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: B Horne

Batters: J Raval, K Clarke, W Taylor O Donnell

All-rounders: B Hampton, Sean Solia, K Clarke

Bowlers: Scott Kuggeleijn, B Lister, T Pringle, L Delport

